Vote now in the Computing Technology Product Awards 2019

What's the Best Business Application of the year? Or software-as-a-service provider? Do you have a strong opinion on the most innovative use of AI and automation, IoT products of the year or even just want to vote on who should be Technology Hero of the Year?

Computing's Technology Product Awards 2019 are inviting you to decide the winners across the whole range of enterprise IT.

And the Awards are about more than just opinion. Entrants have provided detailed submissions to support their entries. Not only that, in addition to a slew of product awards, there are also - as mentioned above - an award for Technology Hero of the Year, as well as Customer Project of the Year, and Technology Innovator of the Year.

In total, there are 32 categories, and no need to vote in all categories; indeed, you need only vote in those categories you know most or care most about.

The full list of categories that you can vote in are as follows:

Best Business Application;

Best Business Mobile Solution;

Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor;

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider;

Best Business Software Provider;

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider;

Most Innovative Use of AI / Automation - SMEs;

Most Innovative Use of AI / Automation - Enterprise;

IoT Product of the Year;

Best Networking or Communications Provider;

Best Business Storage Product;

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider;

Best Digital Transformation Product or Service;

Best SME Security Product;

Best Enterprise Security Product;

Best Enterprise Security Product - Access;

Best Enterprise Security Product - Intelligence and Analytics;

Security Innovation of the Year - SME;

Security Innovation of the Year - Enterprise;

Best Business Security Provider;

Best Virtualisation Product;

Best Cloud Service;

Best Cloud Security Product;

Infrastructure Product of the Year;

Most Innovative Use of Open Source Technologies;

Best Cloud Computing Provider;

Technology Hero of the Year;

Customer Project of the Year;

Technology Innovator of the Year;

Product of the Year - SME;

Product of the Year - Enterprise.

So, if you think MariaDB is more deserving of the Product of the Year Award - Enterprise than ServiceNow, or think Jo Tyagi should be the Technology Hero of the year, vote now.

Voting is open until 18th October.

Note: You only have one vote per category; you do not have to vote in all categories; you can only complete the voting form once; voters will be expected to provide a business email to have their vote will not be counted; and, employees from the shortlisted company cannot vote for themselves