OnePlus 7T released bearing 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

OnePlus has released the OnePlus 7T that, according to the first reviews, is the smartphone that the lacklustre OnePlus 7 ought to have been.

One of the key features of the OnePlus 7T is its 20:9 aspect-ratio 90Hz screen, which doesn't quite outrank the 120Hz display of the Razor smartphone - which debuted almost two years ago. It has, however, been described as "an excellent screen" and "superbly slick" offering a peak of 1,000 nits of brightness across its 6.55 inches.

Unlike most devices on offer today, the OnePlus 7T doesn't offer a plethora of options. Rather, it comes in just one guise offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also packs a 3,800mAh battery that will last pretty much all day between charges, depending on how heavily the device has been used.

It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ system-on-a-chip that, according to Geekbench 4 tests, offers a single-core score of 3,678 and a multi-core score of 11,458 - bearing in mind, of course, that such benchmarks have been gamed by smartphone vendors in the past. Oppo, cited in that instance, is a sister brand of OnePlus under the BBK Electronics umbrella.

The device, of course, runs Android. In this case, it's the first device to ship with Android 10, but with OnePlus's own Oxygen OS 10 lightly smeared over the top.

The new triple camera array nevertheless borrows heavily from the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the OnePlus 7T sporting a 48MP main lens with an f/1.6 aperture and optical and electronic image stabilization.

That's combined with a 16MP wide-angle lens offering a 117-degree field of view and a f/2.2 aperture. Finally, there's a telephoto lens with a f/2.2 aperture and a two-times optical zoom, offering 12MP resolutions compared to the 8MP of the OnePlus 7.

The biggest minus points of the new smartphone? No waterproofing certification and no wireless charging option. We're also yet to see UK prices, but expect it at around the £500 mark.

For more about the new OnePlus 7T, especially the OnePlus 7T's camera set-up, check out the in-depth review on Computing's sister site The Inquirer.