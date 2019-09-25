Windows 10 20H1 build 18990 rolled out for Insiders in the Fast ring

Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18990 (20H1) for Insiders in the Fast ring.

Build 18990 focuses mainly on performance improvements and bug fixes, although it also comes with a couple of new features.

The most notable among them is the setting to automatically restart UWP apps when a user signs back in to a PC. This setting was introduced for the first time in the previous build for registered desktop apps, but it will now work with UWP apps as well.

The apps will restart in a minimised and suspended state so that they don't use resources, which could be used for other apps.

Microsoft has also done some improvements in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). These include:

Improved performance for directory listings in \\wsl$

[WSL2] Injected additional boot entropy [Github Issue 4461]

[WSL2] Fixed Windows interop when using su / sudo commands [Github issue 4465]

Build 18990 also fixes an issue impacting Action Centre reliability.

Narrator's whitespace sound and Magnifier bugs at different DPI levels were also fixed.

Windows Insider in the Fast ring can update to the Preview Build 18990 by going into Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and then checking for new updates.

"As is normal with pre-release builds, these builds may contain bugs that might be painful for some," Microsoft's Dona Sarkar and Brandon LeBlanc said in a blog post.

"If you take this flight, you won't be able to switch Slow or Release Preview rings without doing a clean-install on your PC."

Build 18990 is from the 20H1 development branch, which means it is a preview of the feature update that will be rolled out for Windows 10 users in next spring.

Insiders in the Slow and Release Preview rings are currently testing the Windows 10 1909 (October 2019 Update) that is scheduled to be rolled out in next few weeks.

Microsoft also announced yesterday that Windows 10 is now running on more than 900 million active devices in the world. Yusuf Mehdi, the Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices Group at Microsoft, said that the company was able to add more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before.

#Windows10 is on more than 900M devices! Thanks to our customers, we added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before. From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation—with more to come next week! https://t.co/G3CRdkFoPT pic.twitter.com/38fKk50IEH — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) September 24, 2019

In March, Microsoft had said that Windows 10 was running on over 800 million active devices. With Windows 7 approaching its end of service deadline in January 2020, Windows 10 is set to hit the milestone of running on a billion devices next year.