Apple rushes out bug fixes for iOS 13.1, but misses third-party keyboard security flaw

Apple has issued its first update to iOS 13 just two weeks after its release, bringing forward the release of iOS 13.1 in order to fix a number of glitches that plagued early adopters.

Apple had planned to launch iOS 13.1 on 30 September, but brought the release forward due to widespread complaints over operating system and app crashes.

Reflecting how crash-prone the initial release of iOS 13 has been, iOS 13.1 will provide fixes for Calendar, CarPlay, Files, Find My, Mail, Memoji, Notes and Reminders. The company should be providing comprehensive release notes shortly.

At the same time, iOS 13.1 will also bring back several feature removed during beta testing.

Shortcuts Automations, which enables users to create IFTTT-style personal and home automations in Shortcuts are back, as is Share ETA. This feature enables users to share their estimated time of arrival at a location with a friend or family member.

The update also brings with it Audio Sharing. As the name suggests, this lets multiple pairs of headphones featuring Apple's H1 or W2 chip to be connected to an iPhone at the same time.

However, amid the bug fixes and new features, the one major flaw that iOS 13.1 doesn't fix is the keyboard issue.

Following iOS 13.1's release on Tuesday, Apple warned of a serious bug that could let makers of third-party keyboards, such as Gboard, Grammarly and SwiftKey, to gather keystroke data and relay it back to their servers, even if that access hasn't been granted.

"Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request 'full-access' to provide additional features through network access," the company warned, noting that it will fix the issue in a future update.

Apple has also released iPadOS, the iPad's first dedicated operating system of its own. It offers a number of features intended to make using an iPad or iPad Pro more like using a Mac than an iPhone: there's a side panel for widgets, a download manager for Safari, automatically resized websites and a more desktop-like home screen.