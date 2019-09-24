Facebook buys computer mind-reading start-up CTRL-labs in $1bn deal

Would you buy a device to control your computer with your mind from Facebook?

Facebook has acquired a New York-based start-up, called CTRL-labs, behind research into using the mind to control computers in a $1 billion deal.

CTRL-labs is already working on a wristband that, it claims, will be capable of transferring thoughts to computer. The band picks up electrical impulses from the muscle fibres, and the computer than interprets this with movements on the screen - rather than clicking the mouse, users just need to think about clicking it.

"Here's how it'll work: You have neurons in your spinal cord that send electrical signals to your hand muscles telling them to move in specific ways such as to click a mouse or press a button. The wristband will decode those signals and translate them into a digital signal your device can understand," wrote Facebook's Andrew Bosworth, head of augmented reality and virtual reality at Facebook, on Facebook, revealing the new acquisition.

He continued: "It captures your intention so you can share a photo with a friend using an imperceptible movement or just by, well, intending to.

"Technology like this has the potential to open up new creative possibilities and reimagine 19th century inventions in a 21st century world. This is how our interactions in VR and AR can one day look. It can change the way we connect."

In addition to the wristband, the company is also working on technology for more direct mind control of computers.

Facebook, of course, already owns virtual reality hardware maker Oculus. Despite a big splash when Valve Software's Steam PC gaming service offered the first affordable VR headset with HTC's Vive, VR has ultimately failed to take off as predicted.

CTRL-labs will join Facebook's Reality Labs team.