First-ever Women in Tech Festival this week attracts more than 600 delegates

The Computing and CRN Women in Tech Festival UK 2019 filled-up The Brewery venue in London on Tuesday

More than 600 delegates and headline speakers, including Stemettes' Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, attended CRN and Computing's Women in Tech Festival UK this week.

The event, hosted by writer and comedian Viv Groskop, brought together both women and men from across the IT industry to discuss burning diversity issues and to learn from presenters such as Just Eat's Anusha Nirmalananthan, Sky's Natasha Sayce-Zelem, and Stemettes co-founder Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon.