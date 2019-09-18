First-ever Women in Tech Festival this week attracts more than 600 delegates
More than 600 delegates from across the IT industry attended the first Women in Tech Festival UK this week, hosted by Computing and Computer Reseller News
More than 600 delegates and headline speakers, including Stemettes' Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, attended CRN and Computing's Women in Tech Festival UK this week.
The event, hosted by writer and comedian Viv Groskop, brought together both women and men from across the IT industry to discuss burning diversity issues and to learn from presenters such as Just Eat's Anusha Nirmalananthan, Sky's Natasha Sayce-Zelem, and Stemettes co-founder Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon.
This week's Women in Tech Festival UK brought together more than 600 delegates with speakers such as Sky's Natasha Sayce-Zelem (@unharmonic), the FT's @angelique_vu and Stemettes co-founder Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon (@aimafidon) - all brilliantly hosted by @VivGroskop pic.twitter.com/ZImUmBlv93— Computing.co.uk (@Computing_News) September 18, 2019
