US government sues Edward Snowden over autobiography claiming it breaks NDAs
The US government is suing former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden claiming his autobiography breaks non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) signed when he started working for the NSA.
The move will enable the US government to seize any US royalties that Snowden might earn from the book, called ‘Permanent Record', which was released in hardback this week.
Government lawyers have argued that, because Snowden failed to provide pre-publication copies of his book for review, he is automatically in breach of the NDAs that he signed.
The suit also covers the many public engagements (largely using a telepresence robot) Snowden has given since he fled to Moscow in the days following the publication of his revelations of mass surveillance by the US government.
The suit doesn't try to block publication of the book, which would arguably give rise to constitutional issues in view of the first amendment. Taking aim, instead, at the NDAs represents a more straightforward legal case for the US government. Besides, the book is unlikely to cover anything sensitive that hasn't already been published.
Assistant attorney general Jody Hunt told reporters: "Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor.
"The United States' ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees' and contractors' compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations."
Snowden, now living in Moscow with his now-wife Lindsay Mills, says he detected a reduction in hostility in recent years and added that he would return to the US if he could be guaranteed a fair trial. However, he adds that he is reconciled to living in exile.
"We live in a better, freer and safer world because of the revelations of mass surveillance," he said.
