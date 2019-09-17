Four more years: Power companies given more time to fit smart meters across the UK

Smart meters can tell customers how much they're spending on gas and electricity

The deadline for completion of the UK's smart meter roll-out has been put back by four years, with the original 2020 deadline looming and power companies still a long way from hitting their targets.

A large part of the problem has been the ambitious specifications of the smart meters, which are able to do more than just transmit usage information back to base. Furthermore, the roll-out has been disrupted by an upgrade in the original technology.

When energy companies were given the 202 deadline, they began the roll-out using older technology based on the SMETS1 standard.

However, SMETS1 can't handle a change in provider, which means that customers are either tied into their incumbent supplier or their smart meter becomes a ‘dumb' meter as soon as they switch.

Newer SMETS2 meters are only just being rolled out now, but customers with first-generation devices will be bottom of the list for an upgrade. After all, technically speaking, they now have smart meters and upgrading them won't take suppliers anywhere nearer their targets.

By the end of 2018, there were 12.1 million smart meters in the UK, but with 39 million still to fit, it was was readily apparent that the target would be missed by a wide margin. The new target is therefore more realistic and, hopefully, existing stocks of SMETS1 smart meters are now exhausted.

Lord Duncan of Springbank, Minister for Climate Change, in classic politician's fashion denied that there had been a governmental climbdown.

He told the BBC: "We remain on track for suppliers to offer every home a smart meter by the end of next year, but to maintain momentum beyond 2020 we are proposing strict yearly installation targets for suppliers from 2021. This will deliver even greater benefits for households and reduce emissions."

The new target is to have 85 per cent of homes fitted with smart meters by the end of 2024. Customers can refuse an upgrade, either until they can have a SMETS2 meter, or indefinitely, but all citizens have to be asked.