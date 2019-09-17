Wi-Fi 6 device certification programme launched by Wi-Fi Alliance
The new wireless standard is up to 37 per cent faster than previous 802.11ac standard in single-user scenarios
The Wi-Fi Alliance has officially rolled out its Wi-Fi 6 Certification programme, suggesting that the new high-efficiency wireless standard (IEEE 802.11ax) has been finalised.
The official launch of the certification programme also means that device manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can now approach Wi-Fi Alliance to get their produced certified to carry the Wi-Fi 6 branding.
The certification will primarily focus on verifying the interoperability and feature sets of new IEEE 802.11ax devices to ensure that they have all required security and performance capabilities to work well with new IEEE 802.11ax standard.
According to Wi-Fi Alliance, the 802.11ax comes with a variety of new features that make it up to 37 per cent faster than 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) in single-user scenarios.
It also offers "substantially greater" overall performance under challenging conditions with large number of connected devices, such as, in airports, stadiums, and industrial parks. Wi-Fi 6 also promises to deliver security and interoperability along with capacity and latency improvements compared to previous Wi-Fi 5 standard.
According to Wi-Fi Alliance, the Wi-Fi 6 devices will be able to support applications requiring peak performance in demanding enterprise environments, as well as those requiring low latency and low power in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) or smart homes scenarios.
802.11ax uses Orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) technique to subdivide spectrum for simultaneous allocation to multiple users. It can also simultaneously use both multi-user MIMO (multiple input multiple output) and OFDMA techniques to allow for more efficient spectrum-sharing between devices.
"Wi-Fi 6 brings greater speeds and more efficiency to Wi-Fi networks, expanding its role as a critical communication platform," said Phil Solis, research director at IDC.
"Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 drives a higher quality experience for all Wi-Fi's many use cases, further propelling the Wi-Fi market and ensuring Wi-Fi maintains its strong position as the connectivity landscape evolves."
Because Wi-Fi 6 will require changes to hardware, most devices currently being sold in the market are not likely to be certified. However, companies can apply for certification if they believe their components meet all Wi-Fi 6 requirements.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, and Apple's recently announced iPhones already have support for Wi-Fi 6.
Google's Pixel 4 (to be released in coming months) will also come with support for Wi-Fi 6, as will other smartphones based on Snapdragon 855 SoC processor.
The following chipsets, network adapters, and access points have also received Wi-Fi 6 certification from Wi-Fi Alliance:
- Broadcom BCM4375, BCM43698 and BCM43684
- Cypress CYW 89650 Auto-Grade Wi-Fi 6 Certified
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) AX200 (for PCs)
- Intel Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV600 Series (for routers and gateways)
- Marvell 88W9064 (4x4) Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band STA
- Marvell 88W9064 (4x4) + 88W9068 (8x8) Wi-Fi 6 Concurrent Dual-Band AP
- Qualcomm Networking Pro 1200 Platform
- Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Connectivity Subsystem
- Ruckus R750 Wi-Fi 6 Access Point
