Vote now to choose the winners of the Technology Product Awards 2019
The Technology Product Awards are unique - your votes determine who walks away with a gong
We are no stranger to running events here at Computing, and while they are all unique in their own way, one in particular stands out from the rest. Instead of a panel of judges, it is you - the end-users - who choose the winners of the Technology Product Awards.
Your votes on the shortlist will determine who walks away from the ceremony with a prize this November. Categories cover the gamut of the technology industry - from hardware to software and vendors to projects.
For our entrants, winning one of these awards is not simply a recognition of your ability by a panel of experts, but represents your audience naming you as a leader in your field.
Get your votes in as soon as possible - judging closes on the 18th October. There's no need to vote in every category, only those that are relevant to you and your experience. Note that only true end-user votes will be used: entries from companies who have entered the awards will be discounted in categories they have entered.
Technology Product Awards 2019 shortlist
- Akero Advertising
- Civica - Cx Regulatory Services
- Connect - Hivetalk
- FinancialForce - FinancialForce Customer-Centric ERP
- Fortem - Connect4tem
- Fuze
- Infinity CCS - Adaptive life-saving solutions
- Lookinglass - Shard Powered by Lookinglass®
- NGINX - NGINX API Management
- OGL Software - Profit4 Software
- Oracle NetSuite
- Privalgo Ltd - Go Live
- Rainbird Technologies
- Zoho - Zoho One
- Equisys - Zetadocs Expenses
- Fortem - Connect4tem
- Fuze
- Oneserve - Mobile Workforce Management Software
- Panasonic TOUGHBOOK - Panasonic TOUGHBOOK M1
- Telefónica UK (O2) - Rotageek
- AppDynamics
- CyNation Ltd. - CyDesk
- FinancialForce
- Guavus (a Thales company)
- Intersec - GeoInsights
- Looker - Looker Business Intelligence Platform
- Qynn
- ThoughtSpot - ThoughtSpot with SpotIQ
- Velocimetrics - Velocimetrics' VMX EndToEnd
- Convertr
- Dropbox
- Fixflo
- IR35 Shield
- LogicMonitor
- Natterbox Ltd
- Oneserve
- Oracle NetSuite
- ProspectSoft Ltd
- Workiva
- 3CX
- Convertr
- Fixflo
- Reltio
- Silver Peak
- Vanquish Technologies
- Zoho
- Akero Advertising
- Anodot
- Darktrace
- Luminance
- Mphasis
- Pure Storage
- Rubikloud
- Run:ai
- UiPath
- Akero Advertising
- Blue Prism
- Darktrace
- Densify
- Heliocor
- IR35 Shield
- Jumio
- Luminance
- PensionBee
- Rainbird Technologies
- Recorded Future
- Smarterly
- Synthetix
- Guavus (a Thales company)
- Mphasis
- NTTDATA
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- UiPath
- BehrTech - MYTHINGS Wireless Connectivity for Industrial IoT
- Telit - OneEdge
- Apstra
- Arkadin
- BehrTech
- Cybera
- Silver Peak
- Altaro - Altaro VM Backup
- DataLocker - Sentry K300
- Excelero - NVMesh 2
- Red Hat - Red Hat Ceph Storage
- Arcserve
- Quest
- Rubrik
- Zerto
- Cloud Gateway
- Couchbase
- DXC Technology's Transformation Easy Planner (TEP)
- Elite Group
- Exactive
- Liquidware
- LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe
- MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform
- Red Hat Open Innovation Labs
- Zynstra
- Avast - Secure Web Gateway
- CyNation Ltd. - CyDesk
- DataLocker - Sentry K300
- METCloud
- N2W Software - N2WS Backup & Recovery
- Senseon - Senseon Pro
- Skurio - Skurio: BreachAlert
- Telefónica UK (O2) - O2 Cyber Threats
- WhiteSource - WhiteSource For Developers
- Code42 - Next-Gen Data Loss Protection
- Darktrace - Darktrace Antigena
- Google UK - Chrome Enterprise
- Lookout - Lookout App Defense
- Mimecast - Mimecast Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection
- PCI Pal - Agent Assist
- Positive Technologies - PT Telecom Attack Discovery (PT TAD)
- Tessian - Tessian: Human Layer Security for the enterprise
- CyberArk - Privileged Access Security Solution
- Cyxtera - AppGate
- Jumio - Jumio Authentication
- Thycotic - Secret Server
- ValidSoft - Identity Assured Enterprise Access
- Attivo Networks - ThreatDefend Deception Platform
- CrowdStrike - CrowdStrike Falcon
- Gurucul - GRA
- Illusive Networks - Illusive Networks Product Suite
- Lepide - LepideAuditor
- LogRhythm - NextGen SIEM Platform
- OneTrust - VendorpediaTM
- Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic Security Analytics
- Active Countermeasures, Inc.
- Attivo Networks
- Censornet
- Cymulate
- DataLocker
- Gospel Technology
- Indegy
- Lookout
- Recorded Future
- Secrutiny
- Senseon
- SentinelOne
- StaySafe
- Swivel Secure
- Tessian
- Avast
- Code42
- CrowdStrike
- Forcepoint
- Jumio
- Sumo Logic
- Code42
- CrowdStrike
- CyberGuard Technologies
- CyNation Ltd
- Cyxtera
- Edgescan
- Fortinet
- Lookout
- SaltDNA
- Secrutiny
- Senseon
- TrueFort
- Atlas Cloud
- Runecast Solutions
- Run:ai
- Box
- Code Enigma
- Druva
- Forum8 Co. Ltd.
- Genesys
- METCloud
- MuleSoft, a Salesforce company
- Reltio
- ThousandEyes
- Workiva
- Attivo Networks
- CyberArk
- LogRhythm
- N2WS, a Veeam Company
- Netskope
- PCI Pal
- Thycotic
- Tresorit
- Cyxtera
- oneclick
- Pure Storage
- Red Hat
- Chef Software
- n'cloud.swiss AG
- SWIM.AI
- Calligo
- Natterbox
- Red Hat
- SaltDNA
- Alice Jones - HSBC
- Chris Gough - Derive Logic
- Christopher Ahlberg - Recorded Future
- Dmitry Kurbatov - Positive Technologies
- Jo Tyagi - Rugby Borough Council
- Jonathan Lister Parsons - PensionBee
- Joshua Fasuyi - The RCCG - Breakthrough Church
- Ken Miller - Panintelligence
- Nell Shamrell-Harrington - Chef Software
- Patrick Smith - Pure Storage
- Srikant Vissamsetti - Attivo Networks
- Censornet
- Civica
- Confluent
- Convertr
- Elite Group
- Maersk
- On the dot
- Scale Computing
- Silver Peak
- Softwire
- Swisscom with LzLabs
- Thoughtonomy
- Rainbird Technologies
- Red Hat
- Runecast Solutions
- SmartFrame Technologies Ltd.
- Spectra Logic
- UiPath
- Zerto
- Zynstra
- Connect
- Destin Solutions Ltd
- Equisys
- Haulmont Technology's Sherlock Taxi
- KnowBe4
- METCloud
- Natterbox Ltd
- Oracle NetSuite
- Panintelligence
- Pickr
- Privalgo Ltd
- Senseon
- British American Tobacco
- Convertr
- Darktrace
- Excelero
- Magnolia
- MariaDB
- N2W Software
- Reltio
- ServiceNow
- Thoughtonomy
- Workiva
