Vote now to choose the winners of the Technology Product Awards 2019

We are no stranger to running events here at Computing, and while they are all unique in their own way, one in particular stands out from the rest. Instead of a panel of judges, it is you - the end-users - who choose the winners of the Technology Product Awards.

VOTE NOW

Your votes on the shortlist will determine who walks away from the ceremony with a prize this November. Categories cover the gamut of the technology industry - from hardware to software and vendors to projects.

For our entrants, winning one of these awards is not simply a recognition of your ability by a panel of experts, but represents your audience naming you as a leader in your field.

Get your votes in as soon as possible - judging closes on the 18th October. There's no need to vote in every category, only those that are relevant to you and your experience. Note that only true end-user votes will be used: entries from companies who have entered the awards will be discounted in categories they have entered.

Technology Product Awards 2019 shortlist

Best Business Application

Akero Advertising

Civica - Cx Regulatory Services

Connect - Hivetalk

FinancialForce - FinancialForce Customer-Centric ERP

Fortem - Connect4tem

Fuze

Infinity CCS - Adaptive life-saving solutions

Lookinglass - Shard Powered by Lookinglass®

NGINX - NGINX API Management

OGL Software - Profit4 Software

Oracle NetSuite

Privalgo Ltd - Go Live

Rainbird Technologies

Zoho - Zoho One

Best Business Mobile Solution

Equisys - Zetadocs Expenses

Fortem - Connect4tem

Fuze

Oneserve - Mobile Workforce Management Software

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK - Panasonic TOUGHBOOK M1

Telefónica UK (O2) - Rotageek

Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor

AppDynamics

CyNation Ltd. - CyDesk

FinancialForce

Guavus (a Thales company)

Intersec - GeoInsights

Looker - Looker Business Intelligence Platform

Qynn

ThoughtSpot - ThoughtSpot with SpotIQ

Velocimetrics - Velocimetrics' VMX EndToEnd

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider

Convertr

Dropbox

Fixflo

IR35 Shield

LogicMonitor

Natterbox Ltd

Oneserve

Oracle NetSuite

ProspectSoft Ltd

Workiva

Best Business Software Provider

3CX

Convertr

Fixflo

Reltio

Silver Peak

Vanquish Technologies

Zoho

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider

Akero Advertising

Anodot

Darktrace

Luminance

Mphasis

Pure Storage

Rubikloud

Run:ai

UiPath

Most Innovative Use of AI / Automation - SMEs

Akero Advertising

Blue Prism

Darktrace

Densify

Heliocor

IR35 Shield

Jumio

Luminance

PensionBee

Rainbird Technologies

Recorded Future

Smarterly

Synthetix

Most Innovative Use of AI / Automation - Enterprise

Guavus (a Thales company)

Mphasis

NTTDATA

Royal Bank of Scotland

UiPath

IoT Product of the Year

BehrTech - MYTHINGS Wireless Connectivity for Industrial IoT

Telit - OneEdge

Best Networking or Communications Provider

Apstra

Arkadin

BehrTech

Cybera

Silver Peak

Best Business Storage Product

Altaro - Altaro VM Backup

DataLocker - Sentry K300

Excelero - NVMesh 2

Red Hat - Red Hat Ceph Storage

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider

Arcserve

Quest

Rubrik

Zerto

Best Digital Transformation Product or Service

Cloud Gateway

Couchbase

DXC Technology's Transformation Easy Planner (TEP)

Elite Group

Exactive

Liquidware

LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform

Red Hat Open Innovation Labs

Zynstra

Best SME Security Product

Avast - Secure Web Gateway

CyNation Ltd. - CyDesk

DataLocker - Sentry K300

METCloud

N2W Software - N2WS Backup & Recovery

Senseon - Senseon Pro

Skurio - Skurio: BreachAlert

Telefónica UK (O2) - O2 Cyber Threats

WhiteSource - WhiteSource For Developers

Best Enterprise Security Product

Code42 - Next-Gen Data Loss Protection

Darktrace - Darktrace Antigena

Google UK - Chrome Enterprise

Lookout - Lookout App Defense

Mimecast - Mimecast Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection

PCI Pal - Agent Assist

Positive Technologies - PT Telecom Attack Discovery (PT TAD)

Tessian - Tessian: Human Layer Security for the enterprise

Best Enterprise Security Product - Access

CyberArk - Privileged Access Security Solution

Cyxtera - AppGate

Jumio - Jumio Authentication

Thycotic - Secret Server

ValidSoft - Identity Assured Enterprise Access

Best Enterprise Security Product - Intelligence and Analytics

Attivo Networks - ThreatDefend Deception Platform

CrowdStrike - CrowdStrike Falcon

Gurucul - GRA

Illusive Networks - Illusive Networks Product Suite

Lepide - LepideAuditor

LogRhythm - NextGen SIEM Platform

OneTrust - VendorpediaTM

Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic Security Analytics

Security Innovation of the Year - SME

Active Countermeasures, Inc.

Attivo Networks

Censornet

Cymulate

DataLocker

Gospel Technology

Indegy

Lookout

Recorded Future

Secrutiny

Senseon

SentinelOne

StaySafe

Swivel Secure

Tessian

Security Innovation of the Year - Enterprise

Avast

Code42

CrowdStrike

Forcepoint

Jumio

Sumo Logic

Best Business Security Provider

Code42

CrowdStrike

CyberGuard Technologies

CyNation Ltd

Cyxtera

Edgescan

Fortinet

Lookout

SaltDNA

Secrutiny

Senseon

TrueFort

Best Virtualisation Product

Atlas Cloud

Runecast Solutions

Run:ai

Best Cloud Service

Box

Code Enigma

Druva

Forum8 Co. Ltd.

Genesys

METCloud

MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

Reltio

ThousandEyes

Workiva

Best Cloud Security Product

Attivo Networks

CyberArk

LogRhythm

N2WS, a Veeam Company

Netskope

PCI Pal

Thycotic

Tresorit

Infrastructure Product of the Year

Cyxtera

oneclick

Pure Storage

Red Hat

Most Innovative Use of Open Source Technologies

Chef Software

n'cloud.swiss AG

SWIM.AI

Best Cloud Computing Provider

Calligo

Natterbox

Red Hat

SaltDNA

Technology Hero of the Year

Alice Jones - HSBC

Chris Gough - Derive Logic

Christopher Ahlberg - Recorded Future

Dmitry Kurbatov - Positive Technologies

Jo Tyagi - Rugby Borough Council

Jonathan Lister Parsons - PensionBee

Joshua Fasuyi - The RCCG - Breakthrough Church

Ken Miller - Panintelligence

Nell Shamrell-Harrington - Chef Software

Patrick Smith - Pure Storage

Srikant Vissamsetti - Attivo Networks

Customer Project of the year

Censornet

Civica

Confluent

Convertr

Elite Group

Maersk

On the dot

Scale Computing

Silver Peak

Softwire

Swisscom with LzLabs

Thoughtonomy

Technology Innovator of the Year

Rainbird Technologies

Red Hat

Runecast Solutions

SmartFrame Technologies Ltd.

Spectra Logic

UiPath

Zerto

Zynstra

Product of the Year - SME

Connect

Destin Solutions Ltd

Equisys

Haulmont Technology's Sherlock Taxi

KnowBe4

METCloud

Natterbox Ltd

Oracle NetSuite

Panintelligence

Pickr

Privalgo Ltd

Senseon

Product of the Year - Enterprise