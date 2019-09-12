Vote now to choose the winners of the Technology Product Awards 2019

Computing

We are no stranger to running events here at Computing, and while they are all unique in their own way, one in particular stands out from the rest. Instead of a panel of judges, it is you - the end-users - who choose the winners of the Technology Product Awards.

Your votes on the shortlist will determine who walks away from the ceremony with a prize this November. Categories cover the gamut of the technology industry - from hardware to software and vendors to projects. 

For our entrants, winning one of these awards is not simply a recognition of your ability by a panel of experts, but represents your audience naming you as a leader in your field.

Get your votes in as soon as possible - judging closes on the 18th October. There's no need to vote in every category, only those that are relevant to you and your experience. Note that only true end-user votes will be used: entries from companies who have entered the awards will be discounted in categories they have entered.

Technology Product Awards 2019 shortlist

Best Business Application
  • Akero Advertising
  • Civica - Cx Regulatory Services
  • Connect - Hivetalk
  • FinancialForce - FinancialForce Customer-Centric ERP
  • Fortem - Connect4tem
  • Fuze
  • Infinity CCS - Adaptive life-saving solutions
  • Lookinglass - Shard Powered by Lookinglass®
  • NGINX - NGINX API Management
  • OGL Software - Profit4 Software
  • Oracle NetSuite
  • Privalgo Ltd - Go Live
  • Rainbird Technologies
  • Zoho - Zoho One
Best Business Mobile Solution
  • Equisys - Zetadocs Expenses
  • Fortem - Connect4tem
  • Fuze
  • Oneserve - Mobile Workforce Management Software
  • Panasonic TOUGHBOOK - Panasonic TOUGHBOOK M1
  • Telefónica UK (O2) - Rotageek
Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor
  • AppDynamics
  • CyNation Ltd. - CyDesk
  • FinancialForce
  • Guavus (a Thales company)
  • Intersec - GeoInsights
  • Looker - Looker Business Intelligence Platform
  • Qynn
  • ThoughtSpot - ThoughtSpot with SpotIQ
  • Velocimetrics - Velocimetrics' VMX EndToEnd
Best Software-as-a-Service Provider
  • Convertr
  • Dropbox
  • Fixflo
  • IR35 Shield
  • LogicMonitor
  • Natterbox Ltd
  • Oneserve
  • Oracle NetSuite
  • ProspectSoft Ltd
  • Workiva
Best Business Software Provider
  • 3CX
  • Convertr
  • Fixflo
  • Reltio
  • Silver Peak
  • Vanquish Technologies
  • Zoho
Best AI/Machine Learning Provider
  • Akero Advertising
  • Anodot
  • Darktrace
  • Luminance
  • Mphasis
  • Pure Storage
  • Rubikloud
  • Run:ai
  • UiPath
Most Innovative Use of AI / Automation - SMEs
  • Akero Advertising
  • Blue Prism
  • Darktrace
  • Densify
  • Heliocor
  • IR35 Shield
  • Jumio
  • Luminance
  • PensionBee
  • Rainbird Technologies
  • Recorded Future
  • Smarterly
  • Synthetix
Most Innovative Use of AI / Automation - Enterprise
  • Guavus (a Thales company)
  • Mphasis
  • NTTDATA
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • UiPath
IoT Product of the Year
  • BehrTech - MYTHINGS Wireless Connectivity for Industrial IoT
  • Telit - OneEdge
Best Networking or Communications Provider
  • Apstra
  • Arkadin
  • BehrTech
  • Cybera
  • Silver Peak
Best Business Storage Product
  • Altaro - Altaro VM Backup
  • DataLocker - Sentry K300
  • Excelero - NVMesh 2
  • Red Hat - Red Hat Ceph Storage
Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider
  • Arcserve
  • Quest
  • Rubrik
  • Zerto
Best Digital Transformation Product or Service
  • Cloud Gateway
  • Couchbase
  • DXC Technology's Transformation Easy Planner (TEP)
  • Elite Group
  • Exactive
  • Liquidware
  • LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe
  • MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform
  • Red Hat Open Innovation Labs
  • Zynstra
Best SME Security Product
  • Avast - Secure Web Gateway
  • CyNation Ltd. - CyDesk
  • DataLocker - Sentry K300
  • METCloud
  • N2W Software - N2WS Backup & Recovery
  • Senseon - Senseon Pro
  • Skurio - Skurio: BreachAlert
  • Telefónica UK (O2) - O2 Cyber Threats
  • WhiteSource - WhiteSource For Developers
Best Enterprise Security Product
  • Code42 - Next-Gen Data Loss Protection
  • Darktrace - Darktrace Antigena
  • Google UK - Chrome Enterprise
  • Lookout - Lookout App Defense
  • Mimecast - Mimecast Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection
  • PCI Pal - Agent Assist
  • Positive Technologies - PT Telecom Attack Discovery (PT TAD)
  • Tessian - Tessian: Human Layer Security for the enterprise
Best Enterprise Security Product - Access
  • CyberArk - Privileged Access Security Solution
  • Cyxtera - AppGate
  • Jumio - Jumio Authentication
  • Thycotic - Secret Server
  • ValidSoft - Identity Assured Enterprise Access
Best Enterprise Security Product - Intelligence and Analytics
  • Attivo Networks - ThreatDefend Deception Platform
  • CrowdStrike - CrowdStrike Falcon
  • Gurucul - GRA
  • Illusive Networks - Illusive Networks Product Suite
  • Lepide - LepideAuditor
  • LogRhythm - NextGen SIEM Platform
  • OneTrust - VendorpediaTM
  • Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic Security Analytics
Security Innovation of the Year - SME
  • Active Countermeasures, Inc.
  • Attivo Networks
  • Censornet
  • Cymulate
  • DataLocker
  • Gospel Technology
  • Indegy
  • Lookout
  • Recorded Future
  • Secrutiny
  • Senseon
  • SentinelOne
  • StaySafe
  • Swivel Secure
  • Tessian
Security Innovation of the Year - Enterprise
  • Avast
  • Code42
  • CrowdStrike
  • Forcepoint
  • Jumio
  • Sumo Logic
Best Business Security Provider
  • Code42
  • CrowdStrike
  • CyberGuard Technologies
  • CyNation Ltd
  • Cyxtera
  • Edgescan
  • Fortinet
  • Lookout
  • SaltDNA
  • Secrutiny
  • Senseon
  • TrueFort
Best Virtualisation Product
  • Atlas Cloud
  • Runecast Solutions
  • Run:ai
Best Cloud Service
  • Box
  • Code Enigma
  • Druva
  • Forum8 Co. Ltd.
  • Genesys
  • METCloud
  • MuleSoft, a Salesforce company
  • Reltio
  • ThousandEyes
  • Workiva
Best Cloud Security Product
  • Attivo Networks
  • CyberArk
  • LogRhythm
  • N2WS, a Veeam Company
  • Netskope
  • PCI Pal
  • Thycotic
  • Tresorit
Infrastructure Product of the Year
  • Cyxtera
  • oneclick
  • Pure Storage
  • Red Hat
Most Innovative Use of Open Source Technologies
  • Chef Software
  • n'cloud.swiss AG
  • SWIM.AI
Best Cloud Computing Provider
  • Calligo
  • Natterbox
  • Red Hat
  • SaltDNA
Technology Hero of the Year
  • Alice Jones - HSBC
  • Chris Gough - Derive Logic
  • Christopher Ahlberg - Recorded Future
  • Dmitry Kurbatov - Positive Technologies
  • Jo Tyagi - Rugby Borough Council
  • Jonathan Lister Parsons - PensionBee
  • Joshua Fasuyi - The RCCG - Breakthrough Church
  • Ken Miller - Panintelligence
  • Nell Shamrell-Harrington - Chef Software
  • Patrick Smith - Pure Storage
  • Srikant Vissamsetti - Attivo Networks
Customer Project of the year
  • Censornet
  • Civica
  • Confluent
  • Convertr
  • Elite Group
  • Maersk
  • On the dot
  • Scale Computing
  • Silver Peak
  • Softwire
  • Swisscom with LzLabs
  • Thoughtonomy
Technology Innovator of the Year
  • Rainbird Technologies
  • Red Hat
  • Runecast Solutions
  • SmartFrame Technologies Ltd.
  • Spectra Logic
  • UiPath
  • Zerto
  • Zynstra
Product of the Year - SME
  • Connect
  • Destin Solutions Ltd
  • Equisys
  • Haulmont Technology's Sherlock Taxi
  • KnowBe4
  • METCloud
  • Natterbox Ltd
  • Oracle NetSuite
  • Panintelligence
  • Pickr
  • Privalgo Ltd
  • Senseon
Product of the Year - Enterprise
  • British American Tobacco
  • Convertr
  • Darktrace
  • Excelero
  • Magnolia
  • MariaDB
  • N2W Software
  • Reltio
  • ServiceNow
  • Thoughtonomy
  • Workiva

