Mike Lawrie to step-down as CEO of DXC Technology with Mike Salvino taking over

Mike Lawrie has stepped down as president and CEO of DXC Technology, the services firm created via the mash-up of CSC and HPE's services division.

In a statement, the IT services company said on Wednesday that Lawrie had retired with immediate effect, and former Accenture executive Mike Salvino was being appointed as the new CEO of the company. Lawrie will remain as chairman until the end of the year.

According to DXC, Lawrie had planned his retirement one year ago and assisted the board in the search for his successor. "We want to thank Mike Lawrie for guiding DXC through its successful integration and initial phase of transformation," said Manoj Singh, chairman of the DXC board's nominating committee.

Lawrie was appointed CEO of DXC Technology in 2017, when the firm came into existence following the mashing together of HPE Enterprise Services and CSC.

Lawrie was previously the chief executive of CSC, and prior to that, he worked for UK-based Misys. He had risen up through the ranks at IBM over a period of 27 years, holding various increasingly senior executive roles in the company.

Lawrie said it had been a privilege to serve as CEO of DXC. He added that Salvino was "the perfect choice" to guide the company into its next phase.

Salvino joined the DXC board in May this year. He had earlier served as group CEO of Accenture Operations for seven years.

He left Accenture in 2016 after a tenure of 22 years at the IT services company. Most recently, Salvino was managing director at Carrick Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in the US.

As the new CEO of DXC Technology, Salvino's primary focus will be on increasing revenues for the company, but will no doubt also continue to cut costs, as Lawrie had done. Despite the large number of layoffs in recent months, DXC's latest quarterly report sent its share price through the floor.

Earlier this year, DXC Technology acquired customer software developer Luxoft in $2 billion deal in a bid to expand its offshore development services.

"DXC has an enviable client portfolio, deep industry partnerships and a talented global team," Salvino said. "I am looking forward to leveraging these strengths and my proven operational playbook to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy," he added.