Chromebook bug incorrectly triggered device end-of-life warning to users

Bug in ChromeOS triggered end-of-life notifications to some users last week. Image via Pixabay

Chromebook users across the world were taken by surprise last week when a bug incorrectly triggered an end-of-life notifications to users.

Much like the Chrome browser, ChromeOS comes with four different update channels: Stable, Beta, Canary and Dev. Chromebook users can select any of these channels to receive updates on their device, although each channel after 'Stable' adds some instability to the system, and may result in issues such as occasional crashes and broken features.

However, the freedom to opt for a particular channel also gives users faster access to the latest updates.

This is the last automatic software and security update for this Chromebook. To get future updates, upgrade to a newer model

Chromebooks receive automatic operating system updates from Google until they reach their Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date. That expiration date had been set for five years, but recently Google extended it to six-and-a-half years from the date when the first device on a particular platform is released.

Google starts notifying Chromebook users at least six months in advance of the expiration date, so that users have ample time to plan purchase of a newer device. After that data expires, the device refuses to apply any further feature or security updates, leaving users vulnerable to unpatched exploits. It also causes services like Gmail to stop working on the device.

However, a recent bug in the Dev and Canary builds of ChromeOS caused the update warning to be sent to all users (of Dev and Canary builds), regardless of the platform's age.

After each reboot, even brand-new Chromebooks displayed the warning: "This is the last automatic software and security update for this Chromebook. To get future updates, upgrade to a newer model."

The bug has already been patched by Google, and the users on Canary build are not likely to see the bogus message following a daily upgrade pushed last weekend.

Users on Dev build, however, receive updates only once in a week, and they are likely to have that annoying warning on their device fixed sometime this week.

A Chromebook is a tablet or a laptop running the Linux-based ChromeOS as its operating system. The first Chromebook was launched about nine years back and since that time, most of the issues of ChromeOS, such as a limited software library and poor offline support, have largely been solved.

In the past two years, many personal computer makers have shown interest in ChromeOS. The trend started with Google's original Chromebook Pixel, but more recently companies like Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and others have started to produce ChromeOS laptops with hardware comparable to Windows PCs.

Last year, Acer unveiled a raft of fresh laptops and Chromebook devices, including the "world's most powerful Chromebook" the Spin 13, which is powered by an Intel 8th generation Core processor, an 100 per cent metal chassis and a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad.

Spin 13 was joined by a slightly less powerful device which Acer called the first 15in convertible Chromebook device.

Called the Spin 15, the budget-friendly Chromebook 15 model combined a 360-degree hinge design and 15.6in display, all for a super low price.