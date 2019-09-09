What to expect from Apple's iPhone 11 launch on Tuesday

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone 11 models this week

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhones on Tuesday in an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at the iconic theatre to launch three new iPhone 11 models that will supercede the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR as the flagships of the company's smartphone range.

iPhones comprised more than 60 per cent of Apple's $265.6 billion revenues in 2018, and the company is hoping its upcoming models will boost sales growth still further, despite the apparent stagnation of the smartphone market in recent years.

According to multiple reports, Apple on Tuesday will offer customers a number of incremental upgrades. These will include faster chips, more advanced cameras, a new version of iOS (iOS 13) and almost certainly some new colours.

According to Bloomberg, Apple's two new high-end devices will likely feature three cameras on the back to support wide-angle photography, higher-resolution photos, and better zoom capabilities - as reported by Computing in January. These models will also be equipped with new AI-powered capabilities to enable users to auto-correct their photos and to do live-editing of the video while it is being recorded.

The company is also expected to bring a new feature to its iPhones to enable users improve the quality of images taken in low-light conditions.

The Face ID camera is also expected to be upgraded, enabling users to unlock their device even if it is lying flat on a table.

The upcoming iPhone models are rumoured to have better shatter-resistant glass compared to earlier models in order to withstand many types of drops. The new iPhone series will also be able to last longer underwater.

The next-generation iPhones will support bilateral charging, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, meaning that users can use their iPhone's battery to share some of its power with other iPhones or the new AirPods with wireless charging case.

Apple is expected to include an Apple Pencil feature for creative professionals, which can be used for precision writing, drawing, drafting, and editing pictures.

And there are also reports that all 2019 iPhone models will come with larger batteries than their predecessors, helping to improve battery life.