Communication system 'bug' prevented SpaceX from receiving emails about potential satellite collision

The European Space Agency (ESA) was forced to alter the trajectory of one of its observation satellites on Monday to prevent a collision with a SpaceX satellite.

The ESA performed the manoeuvre after calculating that there was a higher-than-usual probability of the two satellites smashing into each other in orbit.

SpaceX didn't move its satellite. The company said that a communication bug prevented it from receiving a timely warning from the ESA about the potential collision.

According to the ESA, the situation started last week, when the agency realised that its Aeolus satellite might come, within just days, into close proximity to the Starlink satellite launched by SpaceX in May this year. Agency officials contacted SpaceX to find out their plan about moving the satellite.

"The very basic thing is you want to know if the other one has manoeuvring plans already," Klaus Merz, with ESA's Space Debris Office, told The Verge. "And then of course, we try to coordinate."

On 28th August, ESA received an email from SpaceX, stating that the company was not working on any plan to move the Starlink probe. According to SpaceX, the probability of the two satellites running into each other was just 1-in-50,000 at that time - too low to require any preventive action.

With a possible collision still likely, according to the ESA, it gathered additional data from the US Space Surveillance Network, and calculated that the probability of a smash had increased to 1-in-1,000.

Merz said that ESA contacted SpaceX daily, via email, to discuss evolving situation, but didn't receive a reply from the company.

Experts at the ESA determined that the safest option was to raise the orbit of Aeolus and have it pass over the SpaceX satellite.

For the first time ever, ESA has performed a 'collision avoidance manoeuvre' to protect one of its satellites from colliding with a 'mega constellation'#SpaceTraffic pic.twitter.com/kmXvAgpj1U — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) September 2, 2019

Finally, on Monday, the space agency fired the thrusters on Aeolus and raised its orbit by 300 metres.

SpaceX's Starlink system currently consists of 60 satellites, which were launched in a low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX plans to launch hundreds of such satellites in space to provide broadband internet facility to customers across the world.

SpaceX admitted that it failed to communicate with ESA due to a bug in its "on-call paging system" preventing "the Starlink operator from seeing the follow on correspondence" about a higher probability of collision.

The company said that it is currently investigating the issue and will take corrective action, as required. SpaceX added that it will in future equip its Starlink satellites with manual and automated collision avoidance capabilities.