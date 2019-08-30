Apple to unveil new iPhone 11 on 10 September

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 11 - specifically, three new iPhone 11 models - in a launch event on Tuesday, 10th September.

The company is expected to unveil iPhone 11, 11 Max and 11R smartphones in an event to be held, as usual, at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino headquarters. The event will be live-stream and is slated to start at 1pm local time - or 6pm in the UK.

Computing's sister site, Inquirer, has tracked all of the latest iPhone rumours and leaks, with the top-end devices expected to boast triple-camera systems in a Pixel 4-style square array, while the ‘lesser' iPhone will be upgraded from a single camera system to a double camera system.

The CPU will be a new A13 system-on-a-chip (SoC) built by TSMC on its 7nm node. It will also feature a new Taptic Engine, Apple's latest haptic feedback engine technology.

In addition, Apple's Face ID authentication system will get an upgrade, adding multi-angle capabilities to capture a wider field of view, and the devices could even dump Lightning for USB-C. It should offfer reverse wireless charging, meaning that the device can be used to charge up other wireless devices

Obviously, the new devices will be expensive, but are not expected to be more expensive than last year's models.

Other recent leaks picked up by The Inquirer, include the news that Apple's planned ‘Walkie-Talkie' feature, dubbed Project OGRS (OGRS standing for Off-Grid Radio Service), has been dumped. It had been developed in association with Intel, but its development may well have been affected by Apple's decision to switch-back to Qualcomm for its modem chips.

Bloomberg also reports that Apple is planning a new matt design, noting that "at least some colours" will feature the matt finish. The design will be more durable too, with improved water resistance and better shatter-resistance.

Just days ago, a ConceptsiPhone showed off what it claimed was a dummy iPhone 11 unit featuring the new camera array.