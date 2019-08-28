Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski charged with stealing driverless car trade secrets
Levandowski is accused of downloading nearly 14,000 files from Waymo servers before quitting the company for a rival in 2016
Anthony Levandowski, a former engineer at Google and Uber, has been charged by federal prosecutors with 33 counts of trade secret theft from Google-owned Waymo. According to the criminal complaint filed...
Apple patches security flaw that allowed iPhone jailbreak
The bug was fixed in iOS 12.3 but accidentally unpatched with the release of iOS 12.4
Xbox users' private conversations eavesdropped by Microsoft contractors
Microsoft contractors listened-in on Xbox users - often picking up private conversations when users hadn't even 'hailed' the console
Botched Apple iOS 12.4 update leaves iPhones and iPads open to 'jailbreak'
Security flaw fixed in iOS 12.3 accidentally unpatched in iOS 12.4
Twitter and Facebook suspend hundreds of accounts linked to China spreading 'disinformation' about Hong Kong protests
Twitter suspended 936 accounts, while Facebook deleted multiple pages and groups
