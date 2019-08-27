RBS and NatWest online and mobile banking systems go down

The bank's systems remain down at the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon

Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland, which includes the RBS and NatWest banks, have been unable to conduct mobile or online banking all day due to yet-another IT outage.

In addition to borking access to banking services, the outage has also prevented customers and prospective customers from applying for credit cards or transferring money, and has affected businesses looking to pay wages via the NatWest Business Bankline service.

In a statement, the bank acknowledged the problems, adding that customers could still withdraw money via an ATM or conduct their business via phone banking.

⚠️ Our website is still unavailable and we're working hard to fix it.



You can use Online Banking or our mobile app. Sorry if this is causing you problems - we'll update you when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/N9OHbYlBpB — NatWest (@NatWest_Help) 27 August 2019

"We are aware of the problem and are working hard to fix it. We are aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our websites and online banking login pages. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.

"Customers can still access online banking via direct links, they can use their mobile app, ATMs, telephone banking, or visit their local branch."

At the time of writing, both RBS and NatWest's online banking systems are still down.

RBS appears to suffer regular online and banking system problems.

This is backed up by a recent analysis by the BBC that indicated that NatWest and RBS had suffered the most IT outages in recent months - although Barclays appeared to be the least reliable over the past year.

Barclays reported 33 incidents in the 12 months to the end of June this year, according to the BBC, while NatWest had 25 and Lloyds Bank had 23.

More seriously, in September last year NatWest online, mobile and telephone banking customers were locked out of their accounts for much of the morning of Friday 21st September.

In 2016, payment problems led to an afternoon of embarrassment and frustration for customers of NatWest, RBS and Ulster Bank, while in 2015, it also suffered a major outage attributed to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Back in 2012, the banking group was subject to a long-term payment glitch affecting 12 million customers of NatWest, Ulster Bank and RBS. Writing exclusively for Computing, a former RBS manager explained where the group's IT organisation may well have gone wrong.

That summer 2012 meltdown led to a £56 million fine from the Financial Conduct Authority.

However, NatWest will have to go a long way to beat TSB's meltdown last year, when it botched a banking platform migration, locking out millions of customers in the process. CEO Paul Pester was ousted in the aftermath of that disaster which led to months of outages and costs estimated at £330 million when it published its annual report in February 2019.