Shortlist announced for UK IT Industry Awards 2019

After four months spent gathering entries, and then another sorting through them to find the most impressive candidates, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the UK IT Industry Awards 2019, taking place in London on the 13th November.

The Awards, presented by Computing and BCS, the Charted Institute for IT, are the tech sector's biggest night of the year. A win here demonstrates a real lead over competitors, and many past award recipients have reported the difference that it has made to their business. ServiceNow, which won Business IT Innovation of the Year in 2018, said, "This award shows that we've now become a truly global company."

Despite being black tie, the night has a huge variety of entertainment, including musicians, performers, world-class comedians and even fairground rides. Combined with the networking opportunities and excellent food and drink before the main event, the show is not to be missed, so remember to book your table.

Shortlist: UK IT Industry Awards 2019

Personal Excellence

Business Analyst of the Year

Brenda Duffy, Close Brothers

Thomas Heneker, Discovery Communications

Gabor Hiszak, Searchlight Business Services

Mike McKinney, Close Brothers Motor Finance

CIO of the Year

Chris Ashworth, Hermes

Charlotte Baldwin, Freshfields

Nicola Hunt, AllClear

Carl Stokes, NHBC

Mary Kay Wells, Pearson

Malcolm Whitehouse, University of Manchester

Inspirational Individual of the Year

Bronia Anderson-Kelly, Sabiduria

Daniel Bowen, ASDT, ISS, MOD

Jonathan Colbert, MOD

Mike Croucher, Travelport

Joshua Fasuyi, ITmPower via RCCG Breakthrough Church

Lee Mulvane, Arriva

Ceri Stokoe, QBE

IT Apprentice of the Year

Aliena Archer, QA Ltf & Bloomberg L.P.

Grace Blake, IBM

Lori French, IBM

Andy Haines, Lloyds Banking Group

Luke Hebditch, Cisco Systems

Nathan Jones, Lloyds Banking Group

Michael Penhaligon, Ministry of Defence

Dominic Rivett, Nominet

Edward Sharpe, IBM

Chris Underwood, Nominet

IT Service & Support Professional of the Year

Gareth Burton, Welsh Revenue Authority

Jamie Oliver, University of Derby

Prasad Unnikrishnan, QBE

Operational Leader of the Year

Tim Browning, Radius Payment Solutions

Alasdair Cooper, St. James's Place Wealth Management

James Eaglesfield, University of Derby

Tony Pearson, HBP Systems

Rising Star of the Year

Giacomo Chiarella, IBM

Curtis Craig, IBM

Peter Ferguson, St. James's Place

Samuel Gaffney, BT

Liam Grace, CGI

Hayley Hamilton, Travelport

Jordan McDonald, Kainos

Jasmina Mularska, BT

Anthony Singh, IBM

Rishi Tank, Cisco Systems

Organisation Excellence

Best Place to Work in IT 2019

Company85, powered by Telstra

Datto

Global

HBP Systems

John Lewis & Partners, Partnership IT

risual

ROCK

SOTI

Sprout Technologies

SysGroup

Development Team of the Year

Ancoris

Automotive - Haymarket Media Group

Deutsche Bank

MoneySuperMarket - Credit Monitor team

QBE

Travelport

IT Project Team of the Year

Accenture Solutions Pvt in Partnership with BT

CANCOM

Centrica

Infinity Group

Klarna Bank AB (publ) - EDS team

QBE

UK Power Networks

University of Derby

Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)

Wesleyan

IT Team of the Year

Arriva

Deutsche Bank

Mitchells & Butlers

QBE

Refinitiv

SIG

Travelport

University of Derby

Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)

Services Company of the Year

3 Step IT

Ancoris

Company85, powered by Telstra

DCSL Software

HeleCloud

nFocus Testing

Oneserve

Retail Assist

The SABSA Institute CIC

T-Tech

Specialist Vendor of the Year

Amplitude Clinical Outcomes

Ancoris

Destin Solutions

Netsupport

nFocus Testing

Project Excellence

Automation Project of the year

ADESA UK: ADESA IVI (Intelligent Vehicle Inspection)

BT: Automation in QA and Test

BT: BT Research API

Centrica: "ASK- WILBUR"

ContractorCalculator: IR35 Shield

HM Land Registry: Application Processing

IBM: Keeping the nyalas warm at Marwell Zoo using AI and Internet of Things

Mastek UK: Using AI to improved fraud detection and customer experience at International Personal Finance (IPF)

Royal Bank of Scotland: Ask Archie - Turning a Chat bot into a Virtual Agent

Best Not for Profit Sector IT project

HM Land Registry: Making land registration digital

London Grid for Learning (LGfL) in partnership with Egress: London Grid for Learning (LGfL) in partnership with Egress

NHS North of England Commissioning Support:Lloyd George records go electronic in North Tyneside

The Natural History Museum: Natural History Museum Digital Collections Programme

Best Public Sector IT Project

CGI: CGI Central Government Case Management Project CGI

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs supported by Kainos: DEFRA Eu Exit: Import of Products, Animals, Food & Feed Service

HMRC: New Tax Year 19

HMRC: Combating phone number spoofing scams

HMRC & Accenture: Scheme Reconciliation Service Automation Programme

Home Office: Technology Platforms for Tomorrow (TPT)

Legal Services Agency Northern Ireland: Legal Aid Management System (LAMS) and Business Transformation Project

Network Rail & Cognizant Technology Solutions: Network Rail Enterprise Business Suite (EBS) Cloud Transformation Project

Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea: FamilyStory - using technology to allow families-in-need to own their own story

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in partnership with Egress: The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in partnership with Egress

Best Use of Cloud Services

Ancoris: Rentokil

Content Guru: Content Guru and NHS 111 London, Patient Relationship Management Solution.

John Lewis & Partners, Partnership IT

Kosbit: Kosbit's new Cloud Service Offerings

Network Rail & Cognizant Technology Solutions: Network Rail Enterprise Business Suite (EBS) Cloud Transformation Project

NewDay: NewDay Digital Platform

St. James's Place: Salesforce UK programme

Travelex Business: Travelex's Digital Transformation

Travis Perkins: "Digital Merchant Platform Project"

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Ancoris: Rentokil

Border Force: The Central Operations Platform Programme

BT: Da Vinci Human-Centred & Service Design

Global: Global Digitalisation Programme

GSK: GSK IT Workplace transformation

HM Passport Office and Kainos: HM Passport Office's Digital Customer Services (DCS)

Refinitiv: revolutionising our digital customer journey for the financial community and the way we approach change.

Ricoh Europe: Ricoh EMEA iWan: State of the Art SDWAN Solution

Royal Mail Group: Customs Pipeline Process Improvements

Westminster City Council: Workplace technology transformation - Windows 10 and City Hall

Enterprise Data / Analytics Project of the Year

Barclays UK: Barclays Enterprise Operational Data Store (ODS) Project | Reinventing a bank's digital data landscape

Deutsche Bank and HCL: RiskFinder

Haymarket Business Media: Haymarket Business Media - Known Audience Strategy

University of Derby: Estate utilisation

Technology Excellence

Business IT Innovation of the Year

Border Force

Cent

Tufin

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

Ancoris

Claranet

Design Automator

Luminance

METCloud

Workiva

Emerging Technology Project of the Year

ADESA UK

BearingPoint//Beyond

British Telecommunications and Power Ops

Droplet Computing

Dstl

FintechOS Technology UK

Global

iStorage

Neuways

Oxford VR

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

BT

Silver Peak

Spectra Logic

University of Derby

Zynstra

Mobile Technology of the Year

Ancoris

Autocab

UK Power Networks

Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)

Yap Technology

Security Innovation of the Year

CybSafe

Darktrace

Egress

Gospel Technology

HMRC

Immersive Labs

iStorage

Netacea

OneTrust

Palo Alto Networks

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

BigHand

Clear Review

iStorage

Luminance

Panintelligence

Thoughtonomy

Trustmarque

Zynstra

IT Vendor of the Year

Mastek

Palo Alto Networks

Park Place Technologies

Silver Peak

SysGroup

Did you make it onto the shortlist? Book your place now!