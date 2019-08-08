Broadcom in advanced stages to purchase Symantec's enterprise business
Broadcom reportedly having another go at acquiring a slice of Symantec
Acquisitive chipmaker-turned-software-vendor Broadcom is in advanced stages of talks with security specialist Symantec to acquire its enterprise software business.
That's according to Reuters, which claims that the two companies are in talks, once again, a month after Symantec turned down an acquisition bid from Broadcom over price.
The usual 'sources familiar with the situation' told Reuters that a deal could be reached as soon as this week. Symantec will be revealing its first quarter results today and could announce a deal in its Q1 2020 earnings conference call this afternoon.
While neither company has commented on their talks, the Wall Street Journal reports that the deal could be valued at as much as $10 billion. Shares in Symantec increased by 14 per cent following the news.
For Broadcom, the acquisition first of CA Technologies in a $18.9 billion deal last year, followed up by its interest in faltering Symantec, indicates a sharp change in business strategy after its $145 billion bid for Qualcomm was blocked by the US Department of Commerce on US national security grounds.
Symantec primarily caters for the mobile security market and is notably absent from areas like security forensics and investigation where growth is strongest.
In May, Symantec CEO Greg Clark resigned from the company when it missed its fourth-quarter 2019 revenue estimates.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Intel in advanced talks to sell its smartphone modem chip division to Apple
The deal is valued at $1 billion, according to the sources
Symantec suspends deal talks with Broadcom over price disagreements
Symantec suspends takeover talks after Broadcom cuts bid price by $1
Competition watchdog to examine Amazon-Deliveroo deal
Deliveroo's May funding round led by Amazon to be investigated by Competition and Markets Authority
EU approves IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
European Commission concludes that IBM's proposed takeover of Red Hat posed no competition concerns
Mike Lynch: Autonomy was "one of the most successful companies England has ever produced"
Autonomy founder rejects allegations that he inflated his firm's value before it was sold to HPE