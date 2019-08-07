Elon Musk ordered to cease and desist making ‘misleading statements’ over Tesla safety ratings

Tesla's Model 3 rates highly in terms of safety, but is perhaps not as safe as Elon Musk would like you to think

Documents released under freedom of information have revealed that Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk was ordered to cease and desist making "misleading" claims over the safety ratings of the Tesla Model 3.

And Tesla has been referred to the Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Consumer Protection to assess whether the company should be investigated over unfair or deceptive practices.

The cease and desist letter was sent by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which conducts vehicle tests in the US. It notified Musk that his claims for the safety of the Tesla Model 3, made on corporate blogs and via Musk's personal Twitter account, contravened US advertising guidelines.

New: 79-page FOIA response from @NHTSAgov on $TSLA driver assistance features. NHTSA response letter below. 450 pages withheld due to "trade secrets." https://t.co/3dtF63XZgQ pic.twitter.com/OoSlFKV995 — PlainSite (@PlainSite) August 6, 2019

The NHTSA took issue with a number of claims made by Musk and Tesla last year:

The "Model 3 achieves the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by NHTSA;

NHTSA tests showed that "it has the lowest probability of injury of all cars" the NHTSA "has ever tested";

"Vehicle occupants are less likely to get seriously hurt… in a Model 3 than in any other car".

It also (inevitably) referenced a number of tweets sent by Musk proclaiming the Model 3 the world's safest car.

The NHTSA warned Musk that he was (at best) misinterpreting the test data. "The NHTSA's Guidelines explain that comparing frontal crash ratings or Overall Vehicle Scores of two or more vehicles with a weight differential of more than 250 pounds [about 110 kilos] is inappropriate.

"This is because frontal crash tests involve crashing a vehicle into a fixed barrier and, therefore, the results of the test are directly affected by the mass of the vehicle," the letter pointed out.

Frontal crash tests involve crashing a vehicle into a fixed barrier... the results of the test are directly affected by the mass of the vehicle

It continued: "Such statements mislead consumers about the relative safety of different vehicle models. Frontal crash test data cannot determine whether a Model 3 would fare better in a real world frontal collision with, for instance, a significantly heavier SUV… to say that Tesla's mid-size sedan [saloon] has a lower probability of injury than, say, a larger SUV could be interpreted as misunderstanding safety data, an intention to mislead the public, or both."

The letter concluded: "This is not the first time that Tesla has disregarded the Guidelines… we have therefore referred this matter to the Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Consumer Protection to investigate whether these statements constitute unfair or deceptive acts or practices."

The letters were and collateral documents were extracted under US freedom of information laws by Aaron Greenspan, although many details were redacted, with Tesla claiming that they amounted to trade secrets.

Despite the warning from NHTSA, the Tesla Model 3 has, objectively, done well in crash testing both in the US and Europe, with Euro NCAP giving it a 96 per cent rating for adult occupant rating.

However, that is around about the same as most modern mainstream vehicles introduced in recent years, such as the Mazda 3, the Skoda Scala, Seat Tarraco and Honda CR-V.

While its safety record is arguably very good, Tesla has been assailed by claims regarding its Autopilot feature, which has been implicated in a number of accidents.

It has also been the target of white-hat hacking that, it has been claimed, could enable an attacker to take control of the Autopilot feature. To help counter that, the Model 3 was made the top target in this year's Pwn2Own hacking contest.