Cloud Live 2019: Meet the speakers

A decade ago, cloud computing was a niche concern, but now it is undoubtedly the backbone of modern enterprise IT.

The nature of cloud means that it is always changing, and IT leaders must stay informed if they want to utilise it effectively. That is why Computing runs Cloud Live every year: to highlight new and upcoming developments, and show how they can be utilised in business.

This year's event, on the 19th September, will cover topics including migration, which remains important despite widespread cloud adoption; multi- and hybrid clouds; and regulation. Our expert speakers will discuss all of these areas, and more, in a series of keynotes, case studies and panel discussions.

John Straw is a senior advisor to McKinsey & Co and IBM Watson, specialising in digital marketing, AI, the IoT and augmented reality. He has worked for firms including Interse and Thomas Cook, and has founded several more. He will present a keynote titled 'Enabling the future of cloud: speed, resilience and security'.

Dicussing the cloud from a legal viewpoint, Natalie Trainor of Pinsent Masons will look at the latest compliance challenges that cloud users face. She specialises in advising clients in both the public and private sectors on complex and transformational ICT programmes and projects.

As the Head of IT Operations at the National Theatre, George Tunnicliffe focuses on teamwork, collaboration and empowering individuals. He has worked in IT across many sectors, such as defence, charities and healthcare, and in scenarios of rapid growth and transformation. He will discuss multi-cloud with a panel.

Security specialist Sylvia Lobo has been in the technology sector - including software development and network admin - for more than a decade. She has worked with many large firms in the Middle East: Sharaf DG, Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour and, currently, Gulf Agency Company. She will take part in a panel discussion on cloud migration.

Tony Crewdson-Kennedy is interim CIO at the Royal College of Physicians. He focuses on strategy, and has recently been looking to the strategic possibilities of the hybrid cloud. He will sit on a panel dicussing business futureproofing, such as the emerging technologies with the most potential, and the most significant obstacles.

To see all of the speakers on the day, visit the event website - and don't forget to register while you're there. Attendance is free to qualifying professionals.