Nationwide opens Digital Innovation Centre in London with plan to hire 750 tech specialists to support £1.3bn IT spending boost

Nationwide is to open a Digital Innovation Centre in London to house 750 IT specialists as part of a major digital transformation across the building society.

A total of 1,000 staff will be based in The Post Building in London's Fitzrovia district. This location was selected for its proximity to several Underground stations, as well as Tottenham Court Road for Crossrail connectivity. "All of our market analysis demonstrated the new location is the best place to attract industry-leading talent within the FinTech capital of the world," said Nationwide CEO Joe Garner.

At the same time, the 173-year-old organisation is also expanding in its home base of Swindon, moving its existing 700 digital staff into Ramsbury House, a newly acquired site in the Wiltshire town.

The plan follows on from the revelation in September 2018 that the building society would spend an additional £1.3 billion on technology over the next five years - totalling £4.1 billion over the period.

"Working from The Post Building in Holborn, the teams will help the Society build upon its existing technology and create new platforms to meet the changing needs of Nationwide's 15 million members. The Society is actively recruiting into London, with around 750 roles across digital and technology being created over the coming months," the organisation revealed in a statement.

According to Nationwide CEO Joe Garner, the opening of offices in Fitzrovia represents a return to London - the organisation having been headquartered Holborn in 1894.

"The way our members are engaging with us is continually changing, and we recognise the importance of investing in the skills and capabilities needed to continue to meet our members' needs today and in the future," said Garner. "We now have over four million digitally active members, and that number is growing all the time."

Insiders told Computing that it has taken the best part of a year to persuade Nationwide management of the need to open a centre in London in order to attract the right mix of IT skills in the volumes it needs into the building society. Being based in Swindon, Nationwide has struggled to attract all the skilled IT staff required to conduct a top-to-bottom digital transformation.

Like many organisations in the finance sector, 15-million member Nationwide faces a growing challenge from start-up banks, such as Revolut and Monzo, offering branch-less banking services via mobile and online apps.

"This is about recruiting skills and experience into Nationwide, alongside developing talent from within our current workforce, so that we have the broad range of skills needed to deliver the Society's digital and data transformation strategy," said Garner.

Aubrey Stearn, CTO of Nationwide's Digital Accelerator Platform (NDAP), provided the keynote at Computing's DevOps Summit Live 2019 event in March this year.

She revealed how Nationwide re-structured earlier this year in a bid to become more digitally focused.