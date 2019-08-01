Intel unveils first 10th gen 10nm Core processors for laptops and 2-in-1s
Eight of the 11 Ice Lake processors also offer Iris Plus integrated graphics supporting Adaptive Sync
Intel has finally unveiled its long-awaited 10nm Ice lake CPUs, with a range of 11 Core processors intended for laptops and 2-in-1 devices.
The U- and Y-series microprocessors sip between 9W and 25W of power, and start with the two core, four -thread Core i3-1000G1. This Y-series chip runs at a base frequency of just 1.1GHz, but is capable of boosting up to 3.2 GHz on both single and dual cores. The integrated graphics, meanwhile, run at 900MHz.
However, if you want Iris Plus graphics capabilities, you'll have to fork out a little more for the Core i3-1000G4, which has identical specs aside from the uprated integrated graphics capabilities. Both use either 9W or 12W on turbo and are therefore intended for niche mobile devices.
The Ice Lake Y-Series CPUs run all the way up to a Core i7-1060G7, which offers four cores and eight threads, double the cache at 8MB and the same TDP. However, it runs at a standard base frequency of 1.2GHz, boosting to 3.8GHz on a single core and 3.4GHz on multi-core. The Iris Plus integrated graphics runs at 1.1GHz.
|Processor Number
|Graphics
|Cores / Threads
|Graphics (EUs)
|Cache
|Nominal TDP/
ConfigUP TDP
|Base Freq (GHz)
|Max Single Core Turbo (GHz)
|Max All Core Turbo (GHz)
|Graphics Max Freq (GHz)
|Intel® DL Boost /
Intel® GNA
|U-Series
|Intel® Core™ i7-1068G7
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|4/8
|64
|8MB
|28W
|2.3
|4.1
|3.6
|1.10
|√
|Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|4/8
|64
|8MB
|15W/25W
|1.3
|3.9
|3.5
|1.10
|√
|Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|4/8
|64
|6MB
|15W/25W
|1.2
|3.7
|3.3
|1.05
|√
|Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|4/8
|48
|6MB
|15W/25W
|1.1
|3.7
|3.3
|1.05
|√
|Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|4/8
|32
|6MB
|15W/25W
|1.0
|3.6
|3.3
|1.05
|√
|Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|2/4
|32
|4MB
|15W/25W
|1.2
|3.4
|3.4
|0.90
|√
|Y-Series
|Intel® Core™ i7-1060G7
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|4/8
|64
|8MB
|9W/12W
|1.0
|3.8
|3.4
|1.10
|√
|Intel® Core™ i5-1030G7
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|4/8
|64
|6MB
|9W/12W
|0.8
|3.5
|3.2
|1.05
|√
|Intel® Core™ i5-1030G4
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|4/8
|48
|6MB
|9W/12W
|0.7
|3.5
|3.2
|1.05
|√
|Intel® Core™ i3-1000G4
|Intel® Iris® Plus
|2/4
|48
|4MB
|9W/12W
|1.1
|3.2
|3.2
|0.90
|√
|Intel® Core™ i3-1000G1
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|2/4
|32
|4MB
|9W/12W
|1.1
|3.2
|3.2
|0.90
|√
Ice Lake U-Series and Y-Series line-up in full
Indeed, across the range the base frequency is well under 2GHz on all parts except the flagship U-series Core i7-1068G7, which runs at base speed of 2.3GHz with a TDP of 2.3GHz, but boosting on single core up to 4.1GHz and 3.6GHz on multicore.
On the surface, none of Ice Lake processors released by Intel today look like offering Earth-shattering performance. Availability of the devices also remains to be seen. However, around 35 laptops from big-name manufacturers are slated to emerge before the end of the year.
Intel demonstrated Ice Lake CPUs at CES 2019 in January. The promise that 10nm Ice Lake CPUs would appear "later this year" was reiterated by Intel's Gregory Bryant, general manager of the Client Computing Group, in May.
Further reading
