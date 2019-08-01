Announcing the shortlist for the Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019

Fewer than one in five IT workers are women; it is up to the industry to address this issue

Now in its third year, the Women in IT Excellence Awards continues to be one of Computing's largest and most popular events, and we are pleased to recognise the women who impressed the judges enough to make the shortlist this year.

Women make up less than 20 per cent of the UK IT workforce, and schools and universities report little to no growth in the number of females taking STEM subjects.

Until we as an industry crack this problem, we will continue to miss out on the 50 per cent of the talent and ideas out there. With this in mind, we at Computing will continue to run events like the Women in IT Excellence Awards, as well as our upcoming Women in Tech Festival, in order to inspire more women to join the industry, and to promote and celebrate the many fantastic female success stories which exist within IT.

Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 shortlist

Digital Leader of the Year

Shazia Carr, Alzheimers Society

Pamela Maynard, Avanade

Kay Deacey-Coulton, Barnsley Council

Radhika Bandarupalli, Centrica Plc.

Sarika Soni, HSBC

Elisha Deol, KPMG

Bridget Glynn-Baker, Pearson PLC

Deepa Sreenivasan, Telegraph Media Group

Roxane Heaton, UKHO

Chrissie Felthouse, University of Derby

Jo Steel, Vodafone UK

Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Lucia Adams, 10 Digital Ladies

Anna Somaiya, KPMG LLP

Joanne Miklo, Leeds City Council

Camilla Trigwell, QA Consulting

Rajvinder kaur, ReAssure

Anushka Davies, Softcat plc

Valentina Synenka, Symphony Solutions

Ann Hawkins, Eric Sheley, Sue Hargreaves, Jo Mawdsley, Andrew Coe and Floriana Grigore, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Diversity Employer of The Year

Atos

IBM UK

Microgaming

Pearson Plc

Puppet

Redington

Simitive

Skanska

Diversity Project of The Year

10 Digital Ladies

Atos

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Code First: Girls

DIDFest

Office for National Statistics

QA

Softcat plc

Entrepreneur of the Year

Kim Aviv, Pathfinder Software Limited

Rachel Jones, SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd

Graduate of the Year

Mary Kirby, Atos

Aine McCaughey, Civica

Lalita Chopra, Cognizant

Swetha Thanabalasingam, FDM Group

Esmé Sullivan, Information System Services, Lancaster University

Smruthi Chandrasekar, Just Eat

Lucy Monaghan, Kainos Software Ltd

Fionnuala Carr, Kx

Alice Ashcroft, Lancaster University

Shannon Holmes, Lead Tech

Kate O'Loughlin, NuData Security, a Mastercard company

Oishi Deb, Rolls-Royce

Mollie Cooper, Unipart Group

Hero of the Year - (ENT)

Jennifer Lam, Atos

Katie Coleman, FutureLearn

Storm MacSporran, FutureLearn Limited

Joanne Cooper, Futures Housing Group

Helen Brittain, Genting UK

Helen Campbell, Hitachi Capital UK

Elena Klokova, Insight

Jayne Davies, Office for National Statistics

Kayleigh Charlton, Softcat

Holly Steele, Sweaty Betty

Sylvia Lu, u-blox Cambridge Ltd

Hero of the Year - (SME)

Shazia Carr, Alzheimer's Society

Alyssa Grindstaff, Fitrzrovia IT

Hella Williams, Hitachi Capital

Catherine Bond, Lancaster University

Sophie Xuefei Lu, Lancaster University

Madeleine Neil Smith, Mind Foundry Ltd

Laura Turner, Mudano

Lynsey Taylor, Mudano

Aimee Garner, University of Derby

Diane Bannister, Worldline UK IT Services Ltd

Innovator of the Year

Stacey Birkett, BrightHR

Jasmina Mularska, British Telecoms Plc

Sarah Hibbert, Civica UK Ltd

Gill Holloway, Insight Direct UK Ltd

Emily Foges, Luminance

Sarah Tayler, Office for National Statistics

Laura Bengescu, Pathfinder Software

Victoria Nicholson, QA Ltd

Patty Kostkova, University College London

IT Leader of the Year

Lorraine Campbell, Al-Futtaim

Jayne Sayer, Aviva PLC

Elsa Chen, Entanet

Leanne Allen, KPMG

Keren Wild, North Yorkshire County Council

Jane Stack, Paddy Power Betfair

Hayley Johnson, Pickr

Nimisha Patel, RSA

Carol Johnson, The Telegraph

Tamara Castelli, UNiDAYS

Julia Veall, Vodafone UK

Outstanding Returner Award

Tracey Webb, Atos

Elizabeth Valentine-House, FutureLearn

Kelly Bretherton, Iress

Lyndsey Parry, Keoghs

Catherine Askam, Mudano

Pav Shergill, nimbl Ltd

Joanna Goodwin, Office for National Statistics

Holly Steele, Sweaty Betty

Sumedha Asnani-chetal, University of Dundee

Outstanding Transformation

Shazia Carr, Alzheimer's Society

Anne Marie Couper, ATOS IT Services

Pallavi Swaroop, Capgemini Invent

Helen foster, First Direct

Christine Percival, Lancaster University

Sarah Schofield, Mudano

Alessia Mancini, Paddy Power Betfair

Emmy Lippold, SysGroup PLC

Lina Oleszek, Telegraph Media Group

Jo Kearley, University of Derby

Jo Steel, Vodafone UK

Rising Star of the Year - (ENT)

Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Rosalind Whittam, BBC

Tracey, FutureLearn

Kate Hunter, Genting UK

Laura Harries-Ward, Genting UK

Becki Hobson, Insight

Isabel Holden, Insight

Sureya Udin, Insight

Johanna Sergent, Just Eat

Ruth James, Office for National Statistics

Iraide Ruiz, Paddy Power Betfair

Erica Allan, Paddy Power Betfair

Allegra Dellafrana, Pearson Plc

Amna Askari, Reach Plc

Juliet Eysenck, Telegraph Media Group

Joyce Adetula, The Telegraph

Nikki Dowding, Travis Perkins PLC

Krittika D'Silva, University of Cambridge

Claire Newbold, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Cara Reaston, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Rising Star of the Year - (SME)

Charlie James, Basingstoke College of Technology

Alice Rose Little, CENTURY Tech

Megan Warren, ComputerWorld Systems Ltd

Janine Gill, CyberCrowd Limited

Tani Flower, Derivco Isle of Man

Samantha Lawler, Government Digital Service, Cabinet Office

Roisin Hunter, Heliocor

Laura Forster, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust

Martyna Wilk, Microgaming

Beatrice, Mudano

Laura Bengescu, Pathfinder Software

Naomi Stanley, QA Consulting

Lucy Winifired Hamilton, QA Consulting

Svetla Stoyanova, RockIT

Peppa Wise, Senseon

Cecilia Lai, Snapdragon Monitoring Limited

Ashlee Barnard, Westmin

Rising Star of the Year (ENT) - Financial Services

Yemi Oluseun, Barclays

Pakeeza Hussain, Barclays Wealth

Siobhan Stevenson, First Derivatives

Laura Kerr, First Derivatives

Sarika Soni, HSBC

Rachel Davies, Legal & General

Donna Wayman, Zurich Insurance

Rising Star of the Year (ENT) - Tech Industry

Priya Kanda, Atos

Louise Lawrey, Atos

Katie Kirwan, Atos Consulting

Beth Price, Atos IT Services UK Ltd

Emma Hudson, Civica

Swetha Thanabalasingam, FDM Group

Chloe McAteer, Kainos

Bronagh Smyth, Kainos

Faye Koukia-Koutelaki, Kainos Software Ltd

Ran Jiang, KPMG LLP

Shannon Holmes, Lead Tech

Amy Bain, Softcat PLC

Sylvia Lu, u-blox Cambridge Ltd

Role Model of the Year - (ENT)

Jo Wilson, Allianz Insurance Plc

Pamela Maynard, Avanade

Mivy James, BAE Systems

Sarah Cockrill, Coventry University

Lyndsey Charlton, Daisy Corporate Services

Juliet Parab, Deutsche Bank

Nabila Aydin, FDM Group

Lucy Blackwell, FutureLearn

Clair Hall, Genting Casinos

Suzanne Viant, Hargreaves Lansdown

Corina Sas, Lancaster University

Lorraine Rimmer, Matalan

Nimisha Patel, RSA

Susan Binns, RSA

Alina Tomczak, Skanska UK

Rima Amin, The Telegraph

Role Model of the Year - (SME)

Rebecca Harrop, Barnet and Southgate College and Open University

Joanna Cooper, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Radhika Bandarupalli, Centrica Plc.

Lydia Barbara, Department for Enterprise, Isle of Man Government

Clare Young, dxw

Ash Haind, Fitzrovia IT

Siân Thomas, Food Standards Agency

Shivvy Jervis, FutureScape 248

Victoria Hancy, Keoghs LLP

Michelle Bellwood, North Yorkshire County Council

Allison Nau, Test Learn Iterate Group Ltd

Pauline Brown, University of St Andrews

Dr. Mabrouka Abuhmida, University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Role Model of the Year (ENT) - Tech Industry

Zoe Wilson, Agilisys Ltd

Nikki Kelly, Atos

Nicoleta Raportaru, Atos

Gemma Emmett, Bluewolf - an IBM Company

Julie Phelan, Civica UK

Emily Douglin, Civica UK Ltd

Jody Stockford, HP inc

Josephine Farr, Kainos

Janette Isiguzo, KPMG

Lizzie Nairn, KPMG LLP

Kaila Bloomfield, KPMG LLP

Shalini Thirunilathil, LexisNexis

Alix Whiteway, Softcat

Jo Steel, Vodafone UK

Role Model of the Year (SME) - Tech Industry

Laura-Jane Turner, Centerprise International Limited

Maria Ward, Creative Virtual Ltd

Gemma Wooden, Entanet

Cherie Howlett, Jola

Ranjani Devarajan, Mudano Ltd

Anthee Merichovitis, Sitecore

Gaia Caruso, Sparta Global

Meera Rao, Synopsys, Inc.

Sabrina Castiglione, Tessian

Eileen O'Mahony, WM Promus

Security Leader of the Year

Anne-Marie Balfour, Atos

Rebecca Harrop, Barnet and Southgate College and Open University

Ash Haind, Fitzrovia IT

Katy Hinchcliffe, Littlefish (uk) Ltd

Sara Vecchini, Pearson

Jennifer Williams, Practical Vision Network

Dee Deu, The British Land Company PLC

Beverley Robinson, Waterstons

Software Engineer of the Year

Oliwia Komperda, Azuri Technologies

Polly McEldowney, BBC

Samantha Louise Hall, Derivco

Emily Biggs, Digital Shadows

Yuliya Maksimchyk, Godel Technologies

Alina Ungureanu, Hargreaves Lansdown

Amna Askari, Reach Plc

Rachna Mehta, Telegraph Media Group

Sarah Sharp, Telegraph Media Group

Wendy Cocksedge, Telegraph Media Group

Team Leader of the Year - (ENT)

Samantha Kite, Advanced

Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Sarah Cockrill, Coventry University

Lynne Magennis, Daisy Corporate Services

Sikhulile Dlamini, Derivco Isle of Man

Elaine Bailey, First Derivatives

Kate Richardson, Just Eat

Louise Harte, Paddy Power Betfair

Carola van der Sommen, Softcat

Emmy Lippold, SysGroup PLC

Tara Pathirana, Telegraph Media Group

Amma Amosah, The Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster City Council

Louise Walker, Worldline

Team Leader of the Year - (SME)

Radhika Bandarupalli, Centrica Plc

Alice Rose Little, CENTURY Tech

Melissa Rahilly, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Zoe Jones, Practical Vision

Katy Watson, Radius Payment Solutions

Kathy Bloomfield, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust

Peppa Wise, Senseon

Natasha James, Simitive

Pauline brown, University of St Andrews

Rebecca Davies, Worldline

Transformation Leader - (ENT)

Samantha Kite, Advanced

Caroline Gray, Agilisys

Cheryl Allen, Atos

Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Radhika Bandarupalli, Centrica Plc

Kate McSwiney, Flutter

Helen Brittain, Genting UK

Helenna Vaughan-Smith, Good Energy

Michelle Loughlin, Pearson

Lesley Bunting, Pearson PLC

Emmy Lippold, SysGroup PLC

Arabela Silva, Vodafone UK

Julie Hillman, Worldline

Transformation Leader - (SME)

Shazia Carr, Alzheimer's Society

Pav Shergill, nimbl Ltd

Naseem Golamgouse, Westminster City Council and Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea

Susan Brown, Zortrex Ltd

Woman of the Year - (ENT)

Sue Lees, Agilisys

Anu Koolothumkandi, Barclays

Rebecca Harrop, Barnet and Southgate College and Open University

Radhika Bandarupalli, Centrica Plc.

Sophia Meola, Expandi Digital

Suguna Venkataraju, Handelsbanken

Rishu Sharma, IDC

Devon Edwards Joseph, Lloyds Banking Group

Lisa Harrington, QA Ltd

Ewa Lacombe, Relyon IT Services

Emmy Lippold, SysGroup PLC

Louise Curtis, Telegraph Media Group

Sylvia Lu, u-blox Cambridge Ltd

Julia Veall, Vodafone UK

Lisa Coleman, Worldline

Woman of the Year - (SME)

Nina Lovelace, 10 Digital Ladies, Kandu

Stephanie North, bChannels

Nina Cicakova, BlueCat Networks Europe Ltd.

Samantha Wessels, Elastic

Nusrat Khondaker, Fitzrovia IT

Elly Zhang, Heliocor

Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Immuta

Elena Yegorova, London Media Exchange (LMX)

Emily Foges, Luminance

Laura Bengescu, Pathfinder

Bamidele Farinre, Public Health England, Colindale UK

Frances Ritson, Senseon

Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, techUK

Sabrina Castiglione, Tessian

Claire Cromie, Tourism Northern Ireland

Jill Martin, University of Dundee

Lorraine Meeks, Voip Unlimited

CIO of the Year

Jennifer Anderson, incuto

Nimisha Patel, RSA

Elizabeth White, St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Special Award: Winner announced at the Awards