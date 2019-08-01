BusinessGreen Technology Festival slated for December launch

Computing's sister-title BusinessGreen will host the UK's first green technology festival in December, bringing together clean tech start-ups, Blue Chip corporate giants, and leading investors to explore how to accelerate the deployment of cutting edge green technologies.

From data centre solutions to smart grids and renewable energy to electric vehicles, emerging technologies are critical to the UK's efforts to meet its world-leading carbon targets. However, many new clean technologies are still not being deployed fast enough, nor at sufficient scale, as businesses struggle to realise the cost and environmental benefits emerging green systems can bring.

The new BusinessGreen Technology Festival aims to help tackle the barriers to deployment by showcasing some of the most exciting clean technologies available today and connecting the corporates that are striving to meet ambitious sustainability goals with the technology providers who often hold the key to greener business models.

The day-long conference will take place in London on Thursday December 5th and will feature a line-up of speakers providing practical advice and in-depth debate on how to accelerate the green technology transition.

The day will culminate in the fifth annual BusinessGreen Technology Awards, which will celebrate some of the most exciting green technology companies operating in the UK while providing a unique networking opportunity for stakeholders from across the low-carbon economy.

Supported by sponsors JA Kemp, Granted Consultancy, and Clean Growth UK, the BusinessGreen Festival and Awards is a must-attend event for any company that is either developing clean technologies or is committed to meeting the sustainability goals that will shape the 21st century.

"The IT industry is at the heart of the transition to a net zero emission economy, providing the functionality, data, and insight that enables the smart grids, electric vehicles, green buildings, and clean energy systems we so desperately need," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray.

"But deployment rates urgently need to accelerate if a climate crisis is to be averted and to achieve that businesses will have to work together to share best practices and catalyse the development of scalable clean technologies.

The BusinessGreen Technology Festival and Awards aims to play a key role in taking on this most important of challenges, while also providing businesses from across the UK with the information and contacts they need to take their sustainability strategies to the next level."

The BusinessGreen Technology Awards are now open for entries until September 27th while tickets are on sale now for the Festival



