Apple to release three new iPhones this year

Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhone 11 models later this year.

The devices will feature Apple's new A14 chip, codenamed Cebu, and a Lightning port, despite earlier rumours it would be replaced with a standard USB-C.

Although the official names are unknown, new iPhone models under the codenames D42, D43 and N104 have surfaced online. They'll replace the XS, XS Max and XR, all of which were released at the end of 2018.

That's according to 9to5Mac, whose sources claim that the D42 and D33 will feature 3X OLED Retina displays, both serving as Apple's flagship handsets. And N104 is expected to boast a 2x Liquid Retina display, while the resolution for each model will remain unchanged.

Reports earlier this week also indicated that the displays will be the first in Apple iPhones to offer 120Hz refresh rates.

However, the most radical changes to the handsets will be their camera setup. On the rear, each phone will boast three cameras located in a square.

As Bloomberg has previously suggested , the new camera will facilitate wide-angle photos. It will also come with a new feature called Smart Frame, which will enable users to adjust the framing of images while also cropping corrections.

But these aren't the only changes Apple is planning with regards to the iPhone 11's camera. What's more, the front-facing camera will be capable of slow-mo recordings at 120fps.

Each iPhone 11 model will come with a new Taptic Engine, a new haptic feedback mechanism that will probably find most use in gaming. 9to5Mac notes that it could also be used to improve Apple's Haptic Touch feature.

In 2018, Apple took the decision to replace 3D Touch with Haptic Touch due to the hardware constraints of the XR's edge-to-edge display.

The difference is that while 3D Touch relies on pressure detection, Haptic Touch measures the duration of user touching the screen. It can be used to turn on a flashlight and to quickly open the camera app, among other functionalities.

What won't be coming to the new Apple iPhone models, however, is 5G support, which is expected to be incorporated from 2020.

At this point, there's no word on pricing for the iPhone 11 models. But the handsets are expected to be announced at what has become the usual time in the autumn for Apple launches.