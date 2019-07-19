Shortlist announced for the 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards

Following a huge amount of blood, sweat and tears, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards.

There are many hundreds of firms offering cloud services today, and entries for the Awards - one of our biggest - were up significantly over recent years. The shortlisting was a difficult process, but we are committed to presenting only the best and brightest of the UK cloud industry - from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

We will hold the Awards at the Hilton London Tower Bridge this September. To book your place, click here or contact Orhan Toprakci now, on 020 7484 9973 or orhan.toprakci@incisivemedia.com.

Book a table

Cloud Excellence Awards 2019 shortlist

Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises

NETSCOUT - NETSCOUT Arbor Cloud

iboss - iboss cloud Internet Security

Mimecast - Mimecast Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection

Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs

Red Sift - OnDMARC by Red Sift

Centilytics

METCloud

N2W Software - N2WS Backup & Recovery

My1Login - My1Login Enterprise IAM

AT&T Cybersecurity - AlienVault USM Anywhere

Tresorit

Avast - Secure Web Gateway

Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year

Crises Control

N2WS, a Veeam Company - N2WS Backup & Recovery

Arcserve - Arcserve UDP Cloud Hybrid

Unified Communications Product of the Year

Crises Control

Invotra Limited

8x8

Cloud Telephony Product of the Year

NFON - Cloudya, the cloud telephone system from NFON

Twilio - Twilio Flex

Voip Unlimited - Voip Exchange

Content Guru - storm®

Cloud Analytics Product of the Year

Swim.AI - Swim DataFabric

Centilytics

Mphasis - DeepInsights

Adaptive Insights - Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud

Best Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year

METCloud

CTERA - CTERA H Series: powerful edge for branch IT

Abacus Group - AbacusFLEX

Red Hat - Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

Cloud Integration Product of the Year

Chef Software - Chef Habitat

Red Ant - Digital store platform

Informatica - Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services

Civica

Equinix - ECX Fabric

Best Cloud Development Platform of the Year

SaltDNA

Ixis IT Ltd - DropHosting

Red Hat - Red Hat OpenShift 4

Best Software-Defined Infrastructure Product

Silver Peak - Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect

AT&T - AT&T Edge Solutions

Cloud IoT Product of the Year

SaltDNA

Swim.AI - Swim DataFabric

Twilio - Twilio Programmable Wireless

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

SaltDNA

Really Simple Systems CRM

TIG - Just Digital

CloudHealth by VMware

YellowDog

The Business Software Centre - License Control for Office 365

Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year

Swim.AI - Swim DataFabric

Productsup

Rubrik

Informatica - Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services

Scality - Scality Zenko

Best Cloud Migration Tool of the Year

Chef - Chef EAS Migration Accelerator

New Relic

Workiva

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Large Companies

Crises Control

Chef Software - Chef Habitat

iboss Cloud - iboss cloud Internet Security

ThousandEyes - ThousandEyes ‘Network Intelligence for multi-cloud environments'

Version 1

Luminance

Civica

Icertis - Icertis AI-infused Contract Lifecycle Management platform

Equinix - ECX Fabric

Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - SMEs

Priority Software - ERP V19.0

Qynn

Red Ant - Digital store platform

Slice Labs - Slice Insurance Cloud Services

METCloud

Densify - Cloe

Xero - Xero

RELAYTO Document Experience

Best Overall Use of Cloud

SaltDNA

Chef

TIG

Network Rail & Cognizant

NewDay

Anglian Water Services with Cognizant Worldwide

Best Use of Cloud in Software Development

Chef - Chef Habitat

RapidValue Solutions

Ancoris

Cloud Professional of the Year

Saaher Muzafer - Backup Everything

Maruthi Chokkanathan - Cognizant Worldwide

Best Cloud Project

Intalex

Chef

TIG

Cognizant & Network Rail

Civica

Ancoris

EBC Group

Anglian Water Services with Cognizant Worldwide

Centilytics

Mobilise Cloud Services Limited

Best Cloud Support Provider - Large Companies

Unify Communications Ltd

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Mphasis

Claranet

Equinix

Rackspace

Best Cloud Support Provider - SMEs

Assembly Managed Services

Intalex

Code Enigma

QA

UKFast

Ancoris

Just After Midnight

HeleCloud

Cloudreach

SysGroup

MSP of the Year

Assembly Managed Services

CSI

Mobliciti

TIG

T-Tech

Neuways

METCloud

EBC Group

Calligo

Abacus Group

Ensono

Most Innovative Cloud Vendor of the Year

SaltDNA

Wipro Technologies

Slice Labs

Ancoris

Dropbox

RELAYTO Document Experience

Red Hat - Red Hat

Tatiocloud - Trainner

Cloud Vendor of the Year