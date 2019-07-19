Shortlist announced for the 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards
Only the most impressive firms in the UK cloud industry have made the list
Following a huge amount of blood, sweat and tears, we are pleased to announce the shortlist for the 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards.
There are many hundreds of firms offering cloud services today, and entries for the Awards - one of our biggest - were up significantly over recent years. The shortlisting was a difficult process, but we are committed to presenting only the best and brightest of the UK cloud industry - from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.
We will hold the Awards at the Hilton London Tower Bridge this September. To book your place, click here or contact Orhan Toprakci now, on 020 7484 9973 or orhan.toprakci@incisivemedia.com.
Cloud Excellence Awards 2019 shortlist
Cloud Security Product of the Year - Large Enterprises
-
NETSCOUT - NETSCOUT Arbor Cloud
-
iboss - iboss cloud Internet Security
-
Mimecast - Mimecast Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection
Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs
-
Red Sift - OnDMARC by Red Sift
-
Centilytics
-
METCloud
-
N2W Software - N2WS Backup & Recovery
-
My1Login - My1Login Enterprise IAM
-
AT&T Cybersecurity - AlienVault USM Anywhere
-
Tresorit
-
Avast - Secure Web Gateway
Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year
-
Crises Control
-
N2WS, a Veeam Company - N2WS Backup & Recovery
-
Arcserve - Arcserve UDP Cloud Hybrid
Unified Communications Product of the Year
-
Crises Control
-
Invotra Limited
-
8x8
Cloud Telephony Product of the Year
-
NFON - Cloudya, the cloud telephone system from NFON
-
Twilio - Twilio Flex
-
Voip Unlimited - Voip Exchange
-
Content Guru - storm®
Cloud Analytics Product of the Year
-
Swim.AI - Swim DataFabric
-
Centilytics
-
Mphasis - DeepInsights
-
Adaptive Insights - Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud
Best Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year
-
METCloud
-
CTERA - CTERA H Series: powerful edge for branch IT
-
Abacus Group - AbacusFLEX
-
Red Hat - Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
Cloud Integration Product of the Year
-
Chef Software - Chef Habitat
-
Red Ant - Digital store platform
-
Informatica - Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services
-
Civica
-
Equinix - ECX Fabric
Best Cloud Development Platform of the Year
-
SaltDNA
-
Ixis IT Ltd - DropHosting
-
Red Hat - Red Hat OpenShift 4
Best Software-Defined Infrastructure Product
-
Silver Peak - Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect
-
AT&T - AT&T Edge Solutions
Cloud IoT Product of the Year
-
SaltDNA
-
Swim.AI - Swim DataFabric
-
Twilio - Twilio Programmable Wireless
Cloud Management Solution of the Year
-
SaltDNA
-
Really Simple Systems CRM
-
TIG - Just Digital
-
CloudHealth by VMware
-
YellowDog
-
The Business Software Centre - License Control for Office 365
Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year
-
Swim.AI - Swim DataFabric
-
Productsup
-
Rubrik
-
Informatica - Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services
-
Scality - Scality Zenko
Best Cloud Migration Tool of the Year
-
Chef - Chef EAS Migration Accelerator
-
New Relic
-
Workiva
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - Large Companies
-
Crises Control
-
Chef Software - Chef Habitat
-
iboss Cloud - iboss cloud Internet Security
-
ThousandEyes - ThousandEyes ‘Network Intelligence for multi-cloud environments'
-
Version 1
-
Luminance
-
Civica
-
Icertis - Icertis AI-infused Contract Lifecycle Management platform
-
Equinix - ECX Fabric
Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - SMEs
-
Priority Software - ERP V19.0
-
Qynn
-
Red Ant - Digital store platform
-
Slice Labs - Slice Insurance Cloud Services
-
METCloud
-
Densify - Cloe
-
Xero - Xero
-
RELAYTO Document Experience
Best Overall Use of Cloud
-
SaltDNA
-
Chef
-
TIG
-
Network Rail & Cognizant
-
NewDay
-
Anglian Water Services with Cognizant Worldwide
Best Use of Cloud in Software Development
-
Chef - Chef Habitat
-
RapidValue Solutions
-
Ancoris
Cloud Professional of the Year
-
Saaher Muzafer - Backup Everything
-
Maruthi Chokkanathan - Cognizant Worldwide
Best Cloud Project
-
Intalex
-
Chef
-
TIG
-
Cognizant & Network Rail
-
Civica
-
Ancoris
-
EBC Group
-
Anglian Water Services with Cognizant Worldwide
-
Centilytics
-
Mobilise Cloud Services Limited
Best Cloud Support Provider - Large Companies
-
Unify Communications Ltd
-
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
-
Mphasis
-
Claranet
-
Equinix
-
Rackspace
Best Cloud Support Provider - SMEs
-
Assembly Managed Services
-
Intalex
-
Code Enigma
-
QA
-
UKFast
-
Ancoris
-
Just After Midnight
-
HeleCloud
-
Cloudreach
-
SysGroup
MSP of the Year
-
Assembly Managed Services
-
CSI
-
Mobliciti
-
TIG
-
T-Tech
-
Neuways
-
METCloud
-
EBC Group
-
Calligo
-
Abacus Group
-
Ensono
Most Innovative Cloud Vendor of the Year
-
SaltDNA
-
Wipro Technologies
-
Slice Labs
-
Ancoris
-
Dropbox
-
RELAYTO Document Experience
-
Red Hat - Red Hat
-
Tatiocloud - Trainner
Cloud Vendor of the Year
-
CloudBerry Lab
-
Backup Everything
-
8x8
-
ProspectSoft Ltd
-
RELAYTO Document Experience
-
Red Hat
-
SysGroup
-
oneclick
