BMC firmware weaknesses put popular servers at risk

Server makers have rushed out patches to fix firmware flaws highlighted by Eclypsium

Weaknesses affecting baseboard management controller (BMC) firmware have put servers from Lenovo, Gigabyte and several other manufacturers at risk.

That's according to a new report by security firm Eclypsium, which explores the vulnerability of popular server systems to firmware attacks.

Researchers found two serious vulnerabilities in the firmware baseboard management controller of the Lenovo ThinkServer RD340 while completing an examination.

"This device is a dual-socket 1U Ivy Bridge generation server released in 2014 and has an ASPEED AST2300 for its BMC," warned the firm in a blog post.

"However, further investigation revealed that the vulnerable firmware was sourced as a third-party product called MergePoint EMS, made by Avocent (now Vertiv)."

What's concerning is that this vulnerable software has been used for other electronics, including "a large percentage" of Gigabyte enterprise servers.

Potentially putting other models at risks, Gigabyte provides motherboards for smaller system integrators that develop other devices.

The infected software was also used by several other vendors, such as Acer, AMAX, Bigtera, Ciara, Penguin Computing and sysGen.

During their analysis, researchers discovered two vulnerabilities affecting BMC firmware. Eclypsium said that the first means the "BMC firmware update process for MergePoint EMS does not perform cryptographic signature verification before accepting updates and writing the contents to SPI flash".

Meanwhile, the second is a command injection vulnerability affecting the code in the BMC responsible for performing firmware updates.

"Both of these issues allow an attacker running with administrative privileges on the host (such as through exploitation of a different host-based vulnerability) to run arbitrary code within the BMC as root and make persistent modifications to the BMC's SPI flash contents," explained Eclypsium.

"Malicious modifications to the BMC firmware can be used by an attacker to maintain persistence in the system and survive common incident response steps such as reinstallation of the operating system."

Eclypsium added that the attackers could even "modify the environment within the BMC to prevent any further firmware updates through software mechanisms, thus enabling an attacker to 'brick' (permanently disable) the BMC through software means".

It added that the "only option to fix the system is through physically re-flashing the SPI chip with a tool like a Dediprog or another SPI flash programmer".

Since learning of these vulnerabilities, Lenovo has released firmware updates to solve the command injection issue. Recent Gigabyte firmware has also been updated to solve the command injection vulnerability.