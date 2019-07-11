Intel Comet Lake line-up leaked

Intel's upcoming Comet Lake-based CPU line-up have been leaked in China, indicating a top-of-the-range ten-core, 20-thread Core i9-10900KF, capable of running at up to 5.2MHz.

The leak was spotted on a Chinese technology forum and scooped up by specialist German website Computerbase.

The top-of-the-range Core i9-10900KF will run at a standard 3.4GHz, has a 20MB cache and a TDP of 105 watts. The part will be priced at $499 or £480, including VAT.

However, at that price it will be pitched against AMD's recently launched Ryzen 9 3900X. For around the same outlay, it offers 12 cores and 24 threads, a clock speed of 3.8MHz, boosting to 4.6GHz, and a combined Level 2 and Level 3 cache of 70MB - three-and-a-half times the Intel Core i9-10900KF.

On top of that, while the Comet Lake CPUs will be built on Intel's 14nm process node, AMD's have been built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process.

CPU Base clock Boost (single core) Boost (all cores) Cores/threads TDP Cache Price Core i3-10100 3.7GHz 4.4GHZ 4.2GHZ 4/8 65W 7MB $129 Core i3-10300 3.8GHZ 4.5GHZ 4.3GHZ 4/8 62W 9MB $149 Core i3-10320 4.0GHZ 4.7GHZ 4.5GHZ 4/8 91W 9MB $159 Core i3-10350K 4.1GHZ 4.8GHZ 4.6GHZ 4/8 91W 9MB $179 Core i5-10400 3.0GHZ 4.4GHZ 4.2GHZ 6/12 65W 12MB $179 Core i5-10500 3.1GHZ 4.6GHZ 4.4GHZ 6/12 65W 12MB $199 Core i5-10600 3.2GHZ 4.7GHZ 4.6GHZ 6/12 65W 12MB $229 Core i5-10600K 3.7GHz 4.9GHZ 4.7GHZ 6/12 95W 12MB $269 Core i7-10700 3.1GHZ 4.9GHZ 4.6GHZ 8/16 65W 16MB $339 Core i7-10700K 3.6GHZ 5.1GHZ 4.8GHZ 8/16 95W 16MB $389 Core i9-10800F 2.7GHZ 5.0GHZ 4.2GHZ 10/20 65W 20MB $409 Core i9-10900F 3.2GHZ 5.1GHZ 4.4GHZ 10/20 95W 20MB $449 Core i9-10900KF 3.4GHZ 5.2GHZ 4.6GHZ 10/20 105W 20MB $499

As such, it will be interesting (to say the least) to see how they fare on a head-to-head basis. However, the TDP ratings and boost clock speeds indicate that Intel is attempting to wring every last clock cycle out of its 14nm process in a bid to keep up with AMD - a reversal of the two company's positions over the past ten or so years.

Further down the line-up, the Core i7-10700K offers eight cores and 16 threads, but boosts to 5.1GHz on a single-core. It offers a 16MB cache and a 95W TDP. It will cost $339, which equates to around £324, including VAT at 20 per cent.

The Core i5-10600K is the top-of-the-range 10th-gen Intel Core i5. It offers six cores and 12 threads, runs up to 4.9GHz at boosted clock speeds, and comes with a 12MB cache. It has a 95W TDP will cost $269, or around £260, including VAT.

On the Core i3 side, the Intel Core i3-10350K tops the range. It offers four cores and eight threads. It runs from 4.1GHz to 4.8GHz, boosted. It offers 9MB of combined Level 2 and Level 3 cache and has a TDP of 91 watts. It is set to be priced at $179, or around £169, including VAT.

The Intel Core i3-10100 is the entry level. This is another four-core, eight-thread CPU that runs boosted at up to 4.4GHz on a single core. It has a 7MB cache and a TDP of 62 watts. It is priced at $129 price tag, which is around £120, including VAT.

At that price, it will compete against the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. Both are also quad-core offerings, with the Ryzen 5 also offering multi-threading. Like the Intel parts, ‘G' suffixed AMD Ryzen CPUs also offer integrated graphics.