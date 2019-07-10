Sub-OS management tools essential to the coming 'device-as-a-service' revolution, says Intel's Stuart Dommett

Too few organisations are taking advantage of free management and security tools that are built-in to their business PCs, laptops and other devices.

That's according to Stuart Dommett, technical solutions specialist at Intel, talking at Computing's recent Technology Forum about vPro and Active Management Technology (AMT), and how they can support remote management and multi-factor authentication on standard PCs.

VPro was introduced in 2006 to provide PC and laptop management features for businesses to, for example, improve security and to make it easier to manage large ‘fleets' of devices. Today, it is embedded in the microprocessors within everything from embedded devices to workstations.

Furthermore, argued Dommett, with the emergence of cloud and Windows 10, not to mention the ever-greater importance of security, vPro and AMT are more important than ever.

"AMT has been around for a number of years. It allows you to do remote management of PCs at a hardware level," said Dommett, securely waking up a PC even when it is switched off in order to conduct maintenance or apply updates.

"With AMT… even when the PC is switched off I can do full, remote KVM sessions to remediate a PC, wired or wirelessly, wake-up PCs overnight to do updates, boot to PC off of an image... and vPro can be used to roll-out Windows 10 updates. Both tools are free," said Dommett. "It doesn't replace your tools and processes - it extends what you have today, giving a more powerful, hardware-based remote management capabilities."

On top of that, vPro will also hook into some of the new analytics-based security solutions that are currently being developed, Dommett added. Furthermore, secure management technologies will be the foundation of forthcoming devices-as-a-service, too.

"If you look at device-as-a-service, that can only be delivered based around having a platform you can trust, because if you're going to go to ‘evergreen' you're going to build the system out where the client is and build it up on a basis of trust," said Dommett.

Even when the PC is switched off I can do full, remote KVM sessions to remediate a PC

That's needed to protect data, of course, as well as intellectual property. Tools will also be needed to minimise downtime and to minimise risk.

For the time being, though, one of the challenges many IT organisations face - or will face, when they've migrated from Windows 7 - is the frequency of updates to Windows 10, and the fact that each successive ‘build' of Windows 10 will only be supported by Microsoft for 18 months. That will impose new pressures on IT departments, said Dommett, who won't be given any budget boosts to manage it.

And Dommett also touched up some of the microprocessor security issues that have arisen in recent years, such as Spectre and Meltdown.

"Spectre and Meltdown changed people's view of what we need to do below the operating system - we need to manage below the OS. It's not just the drivers, it's also about how we manage right down inside the system."

Mitigating risks - especially unknown risks - is all about having security (of course), but also the right management tools allied with good processes, he added.

VPro, meanwhile is built on four main pillars, said Dommett: performance, stability, security and manageability. One of the key features vPro provides, said Dommett, is the ability to ‘wake up' PCs, laptops, NUCs and other Intel-powered devices to diagnose and fix problems, run updates to the operating system or other elements and so on - all securely, of course. "vPro is everything from IoT - embedded devices - all the way up to laptops, desktops and workstations," said Dommett.

"Device management is getting more complex: more and different devices are being connected to corporate networks. And digital transformation is at the heart of this. We need to have flexibility; we need more capabilities; and, more decision-making at the edge. So we need better tools at the edge," he added.