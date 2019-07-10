Government's digital strategy has lost momentum, claims Science and Technology Committee report

The government's digital strategy has lost momentum across all departments, a new report from the Science and Technology Committee has warned.

As part of its investigation, the Committee examined leadership, data sharing and legacy IT systems across all government departments.

It warned that "leadership of the digital government agenda and a loss of momentum in advancing this agenda were recurrent themes in the evidence received during the inquiry".

In particular, officials said that the political leadership that had driven digitisation has lost impetus after Francis Maude retired from politics in 2015, vacating the role of Minister for the Cabinet Office during the coalition government in the process.

It is clear that the current digital service offered by the government has lost momentum

Indeed, the rot started to set in almost as soon as Maude had gone.

"This, coupled with the departure of senior Civil Service figures in GDS, has resulted in a slowing in the government's digital momentum, as evidenced by other countries overtaking the UK in international ranking," they warned.

MPs have also raised concerns about the Government Digital Service (GDS), saying it has become "increasingly unclear" and lacks the "authority to encourage the necessary change across departments".

To tackle these challenges, the Committee recommended that the government introduce a ministerial digital champion in every department, and that GDS should not only provide advice but also devise and enforce minimum standards.

The government should ensure there is a national debate on single unique identifiers for citizens to use when accessing public services

Norman Lamb MP, chair of the Science and Technology Committee, said: "The potential that digital government can bring is huge: transforming the relationship between citizen and the state, saving money and making public services more efficient and agile.

"However, it is clear that the current digital service offered by the government has lost momentum and is not transforming the citizen-State relationship as it could.

"The government should ensure there is a national debate on single unique identifiers for citizens to use when accessing public services along with the right of the citizen to know exactly what the government is doing with their data."

In terms of data sharing, MPs concluded that the government "does not understand citizen's views on how their data should be used" and that the "Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) should ensure that the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation annually assesses public opinion on government data use".

They also came to the decision that legacy IT systems "present a significant barrier to effective government transformation and digitisation" and that "the government and Government Digital Service's advice has not been fully implemented".

In order to fix these issues, the report recommends a complete audit of legacy systems across Government that considers where they are based, the actions to take, the expected cost of action and the resulting timescales.

Lamb added: "As well as a lack of leadership, we also heard of skills shortages and legacy systems, which increase the risk of cyber attacks. But addressing these challenges requires money and the government must be willing to invest to save in the future.

"The government must re-address its approach to digitisation quickly if it wants to retain public trust and its envied position on the world stage."