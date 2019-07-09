NHS creating its own ‘G-cloud’ for digital services

The NHS is in the process of creating an organisation-wide procurement framework for IT services, similar to the G-Cloud digital marketplace set up for Central Government.

NHS CIO Will Smart admitted that it's unusual for the NHS to make any organisation-wide purchases, but admitted that it is setting up a system to enable it to negotiate better deals with suppliers.

"You will see us doing more NHS-wide procurement frameworks," Smart began. "We will use the commercial scale of the NHS to strike the best possible deal with vendors, but allow local organisations pull off the most appropriate solution. And we'll do that at a core technology level."

The framework is already in operation, and is known as the Health Systems Support Framework (HSSF). It is however far from a completed project, with new phases, or 'Lots' planned.

"The HSSF is a bit like the G-Cloud environment within wider government frameworks that have the key vendors there with the right terms conditions available for local organisations. It's about striking that balance between national buying power versus local."

Smart continued, stating that the next batch of frameworks will be released shortly.

"Lot 1 of the HSSF will be launched later in July and is specifically designed for electronic patient record (ERP) systems."

Large parts of the NHS were hit by the Wannacry ransomware in May 2017, and Smart has worked hard to improve security since then.

More recently, St John's Abulance was hit by ransomware. The attack was identified and mitigated early in the process.