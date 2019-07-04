Enter the UK IT Awards now - entries close on Friday

Come November, the UK's IT industry will converge on Battersea Arena in London to meet old friends, make new ones and celebrate their achievements over the past year. With live entertainment, pyrotechnics and the red carpet treatment for every winner, we are of course talking about the UK IT Awards - but you'd better hurry if you want to enter, because submissions close this week.

Presented by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the Awards are the largest and most prestigious event of the IT calendar. A win here demonstrates a real lead over competitors, and many past award recipients have reported the difference that a win has made to their business.

The awards focus on the contribution of individuals, projects, organisations and technologies that have excelled in the use, development and deployment of IT in the past 12 months, in more than 30 categories; from the new - like Diversity Inclusion Project of the Year, Sustainable Organisation of the Year and Sustainability Project of the Year - to the long-running CIO of the Year.

With 12 brand new categories, there really is something for everyone at the UK IT Awards. Entries close on the 5th July, so what are you waiting for? Enter now.

Categories - UK IT Awards 2019

Personal Excellence Awards

Business Analyst of the Year

Inspirational Individual of the Year *NEW*

IT Apprentice of the Year

IT Developer of the Year *NEW*

IT Service & Support Professional of the Year

Operational Leader *NEW*

Rising Star of the Year *NEW*

CIO of the Year

Organisational Excellence Awards

Best Place to Work in IT 2019

Development Team of the Year

IT Project Team of the Year

IT Team of the Year

Services Company of the Year

Specialist Vendor of the Year *NEW*

Sustainable Organisation of the Year *NEW*

IT Vendor of the Year

Project Excellence Awards

Automation Project of the Year *NEW*

Best 'Not-for-Profit' (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year

Best Public Sector IT Project

Best Use of Cloud Services

Digital Transformation Project of the Year *NEW*

Diversity and Inclusion Project of the Year *NEW*

Enterprise Data/Analytics Project of the Year

IoT Project of the Year

Security and Governance Project of the Year *NEW*

Sustainability Project of the Year *NEW*

Technology Excellence Awards