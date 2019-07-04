Enter the UK IT Awards now - entries close on Friday
Entries for the UK's largest and most glamorous technology event close on the 5th July, so get in while you can
Come November, the UK's IT industry will converge on Battersea Arena in London to meet old friends, make new ones and celebrate their achievements over the past year. With live entertainment, pyrotechnics and the red carpet treatment for every winner, we are of course talking about the UK IT Awards - but you'd better hurry if you want to enter, because submissions close this week.
Presented by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the Awards are the largest and most prestigious event of the IT calendar. A win here demonstrates a real lead over competitors, and many past award recipients have reported the difference that a win has made to their business.
The awards focus on the contribution of individuals, projects, organisations and technologies that have excelled in the use, development and deployment of IT in the past 12 months, in more than 30 categories; from the new - like Diversity Inclusion Project of the Year, Sustainable Organisation of the Year and Sustainability Project of the Year - to the long-running CIO of the Year.
With 12 brand new categories, there really is something for everyone at the UK IT Awards. Entries close on the 5th July, so what are you waiting for? Enter now.
Categories - UK IT Awards 2019
Personal Excellence Awards
- Business Analyst of the Year
- Inspirational Individual of the Year *NEW*
- IT Apprentice of the Year
- IT Developer of the Year *NEW*
- IT Service & Support Professional of the Year
- Operational Leader *NEW*
- Rising Star of the Year *NEW*
- CIO of the Year
Organisational Excellence Awards
- Best Place to Work in IT 2019
- Development Team of the Year
- IT Project Team of the Year
- IT Team of the Year
- Services Company of the Year
- Specialist Vendor of the Year *NEW*
- Sustainable Organisation of the Year *NEW*
- IT Vendor of the Year
Project Excellence Awards
- Automation Project of the Year *NEW*
- Best 'Not-for-Profit' (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year
- Best Public Sector IT Project
- Best Use of Cloud Services
- Digital Transformation Project of the Year *NEW*
- Diversity and Inclusion Project of the Year *NEW*
- Enterprise Data/Analytics Project of the Year
- IoT Project of the Year
- Security and Governance Project of the Year *NEW*
- Sustainability Project of the Year *NEW*
Technology Excellence Awards
- Business IT Innovation of the Year
- Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
- Emerging Technology of the Year *NEW*
- Mobile Technology of the Year
- Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
- Security Innovation of the Year
- UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
