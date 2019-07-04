AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019 - in pictures
All the best photos of a great night for the industry - including our gallery of winners
The AI industry was out in full force at the first ever AI and Machine Learning Awards last night, held at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in Knightsbridge.
The quality of entries, especially for a first-year event, was extremely high, with all of the judges commenting on how difficult it was to choose winners in their categories.
Data scientist-turned-comedian Nigel Ng joked about Hadoop, self-driving cars and AI buzzwords, keeping everyone laughing throughout the night.
Guests arrived to a champagne reception.
