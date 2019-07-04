Computing

AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019 - in pictures

All the best photos of a great night for the industry - including our gallery of winners

AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019 - in pictures
AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019 - in pictures
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The AI industry was out in full force at the first ever AI and Machine Learning Awards last night, held at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in Knightsbridge.

The quality of entries, especially for a first-year event, was extremely high, with all of the judges commenting on how difficult it was to choose winners in their categories.

Data scientist-turned-comedian Nigel Ng joked about Hadoop, self-driving cars and AI buzzwords, keeping everyone laughing throughout the night.

Guests arrived to a champagne reception.

AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019

AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019

AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019

AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019

AI & Machine Learning Awards 2019

  • LinkedIn  

More news