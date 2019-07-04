Industry celebrates at Computing's first AI & Machine Learning Awards
A panel of industry experts chose the winners
Last night marked Computing's first AI & Machine Learning Awards - a glittering evening dedicated to the people and companies helping to define these fast-growing areas of technology.
We frequently revise categories at existing events to reflect changing market trends, but it is rare that we create entirely new awards (although this year we've added two). AI and ML, though, are so wide-ranging that they deserve their own dedicated awards - and the response we had more than justified the decision, with almost 130 entrants across 19 categories.
Comedian (and former data scientist) Nigel Ng hosted the night with his signature flair, ensuring that the audience - whether they secured an award or not - walked away happy.
So, who were the winners?
Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics
Jaywing - Archetype
Best RPA Project
Automation Anywhere - GSK's RPA Journey with Automation Anywhere
Highly commended: City Plumbing Limited - Robotic Customer Order Entry
Best Robotic Process Automation Solution
Automation Anywhere - The Automation Anywhere Platform
Best Networking Automation Solution
Mist, a Juniper Company - Learning WLAN Platform
Outstanding Automation Security Award
Senseon
Best Use of Automation
Ultima - RPA in action at Ultima
Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
Apptio - Cloud Business Management
Best Emerging Technology in AI Award
Senseon
Highly commended: Mphasis
Outstanding AI/ML Project Award
EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment
Highly commended: Kainos and DVSA - Intelligent Risk Ratings that Improve Road Safety
Most Innovative Use of AI/ML
EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment
Highly commended: CENTURY Tech
Most Innovative AI Solution
EVE by TechSee
Most Innovative ML Solution
JDA + Blue Yonder: Helping Retailers Predict What's Next
Data Scientist of the Year
Ryan Jessop - Clicksco Group
Highly commended: Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT
AI Professional of the Year
Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT
AI/ML Team of the Year
Synectics Solutions
Best AI Startup
Mind Foundry
Automation Technology Provider of the Year
UiPath
Highly commended: Automation Anywhere
AI Technology Provider of the Year - Services
Daisy Intelligence
Highly commended: Genesys
AI Technology Provider of the Year - Products
Pure Storage
Further reading
More news
'Everyone talks about the ethics of AI, but don't forget the law,' says Dr Kuan Hon
Legal expert warns industry to remember the law as it applies to AI, especially GDPR
The implications of containerisation for bet365
Having been an early adopter of Kubernetes, bet365 is now exploring the implications of expanding the scope and scale of the platform, writes James Nightingale
Vodafone switches on 5G network
Vodafone 5G only available in parts of London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Cardiff and Liverpool at launch
Terahertz light waves can accelerate supercurrents for quantum computing, claim scientists
Professor Jigang Wang at Iowa State University also researching macroscopic supercurrent flowing states to create quantum controls