Industry celebrates at Computing's first AI & Machine Learning Awards

The Awards had almost 130 entries across 19 categories

Last night marked Computing's first AI & Machine Learning Awards - a glittering evening dedicated to the people and companies helping to define these fast-growing areas of technology.

We frequently revise categories at existing events to reflect changing market trends, but it is rare that we create entirely new awards (although this year we've added two). AI and ML, though, are so wide-ranging that they deserve their own dedicated awards - and the response we had more than justified the decision, with almost 130 entrants across 19 categories.

Comedian (and former data scientist) Nigel Ng hosted the night with his signature flair, ensuring that the audience - whether they secured an award or not - walked away happy.

So, who were the winners?

Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics

Jaywing - Archetype

Best RPA Project

Automation Anywhere - GSK's RPA Journey with Automation Anywhere

Highly commended: City Plumbing Limited - Robotic Customer Order Entry

Best Robotic Process Automation Solution

Automation Anywhere - The Automation Anywhere Platform

Best Networking Automation Solution

Mist, a Juniper Company - Learning WLAN Platform

Outstanding Automation Security Award

Senseon

Best Use of Automation

Ultima - RPA in action at Ultima

Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award

Apptio - Cloud Business Management

Best Emerging Technology in AI Award

Senseon

Highly commended: Mphasis

Outstanding AI/ML Project Award

EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment

Highly commended: Kainos and DVSA - Intelligent Risk Ratings that Improve Road Safety

Most Innovative Use of AI/ML

EBTIC and BT - Intuitu - Intelligent Warehouse Deployment

Highly commended: CENTURY Tech

Most Innovative AI Solution

EVE by TechSee

Most Innovative ML Solution

JDA + Blue Yonder: Helping Retailers Predict What's Next

Data Scientist of the Year

Ryan Jessop - Clicksco Group

Highly commended: Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT

AI Professional of the Year

Vidhyalakshmi Karthikeyan - BT

AI/ML Team of the Year

Synectics Solutions

Best AI Startup

Mind Foundry

Automation Technology Provider of the Year

UiPath

Highly commended: Automation Anywhere

AI Technology Provider of the Year - Services

Daisy Intelligence

Highly commended: Genesys

AI Technology Provider of the Year - Products

Pure Storage