Cloudflare outage takes out ten per cent of the global internet

The Cloudflare content delivery network should be getting back to normal this afternoon following what the company described as a "network performance issue".

The networking problem effectively took down websites across the world, particularly in the UK, but also much of Europe and both the east and west coast of America, according to DownDetector, which was also affected.

As much as 10 per cent of the internet was affected, according to reports.

Initiailly, the company had warned in an update on its website: "Cloudflare is observing network performance issues. Customers may be experiencing 502 errors while accessing sites on Cloudflare. We are working to mitigate impact to Internet users in this region."

Within the last few minutes, though, the company has updated its System Status, claiming to have rolled-out a fix for the issue, and is now "monitoring the results".

It stated: "Cloudflare has implemented a fix for this issue and is currently monitoring the results. We will update the status once the issue is resolved."

Cloudflare was founded in 2009. Today, it claims the highest number of connections to internet exchange points of any network across the world. Cloudflare caches content to its edge locations, enabling organisations to deliver content faster and with less stress on their own networks.

In addition to content delivery, it also provides DDoS mitigation services and internet security services. In 2014, it claimed to have mitigated the world's biggest-ever (up until then) distributed denial of service attack, going on to provide some detail about the attack.

It has also, though, faced legal action from a porn baron for providing the same anti-DDoS services to piracy websites.