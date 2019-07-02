Who made it big at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019?

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards occupy a special place among Computing events. Rather than the platforms and tools, this event is dedicated to the companies and workers driving technology forwards at the leading edge of IT.

Now in its third year, the Awards continue to grow. This year we held them at the Hilton London Bankside, with some of the industry's best, brightest and most accomplished individuals in attendance.

In its biggest incarnation yet, the Awards had 25 categories and hundreds of entries, making the shortlist process incredibly difficult, and the team was faced with some tough choices. Still, there can only be one winner so without further ado - we present the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019.

Digital Team of the Year

Good Energy

Digital Service Company of the Year

Godel Technologies Europe Ltd

Highly commended: Mastek

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Good Energy

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Future Workshops

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large

Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd

Digital Transformation of the Year - SME

Wonderful Creative Agency

Project Team of the Year

HSBC

Development Team of the Year

Senseon

Best Automation Project

DWP Digital

Highly commended: Puppet

Security Project of the Year

YUDU

Big Data / IoT Project of the Year

Homelync

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Staffordshire University

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Best Small to Medium Digital Project

Highways England and CACI

Mobile Project of the Year

Barts Health NHS Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Highly commended: Moneysupermarket

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

Senseon

Data Analyst of the Year

Harry Knight - Good Energy

DevOps Leader of the Year

Adrian James - Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Digital Hero of the Year

Oladapo Adedeji - Barclays UK

Product Manager of the Year

Antonio Tella - TotallyMoney

Scrum Master of the Year

Robin Lewis - Somo

Young Digital Professional of the Year

Joe Peskett - Office for National Statistics

CDO of the Year

Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust