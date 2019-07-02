Who made it big at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019?
The Awards are over for another year - and here are your winners
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards occupy a special place among Computing events. Rather than the platforms and tools, this event is dedicated to the companies and workers driving technology forwards at the leading edge of IT.
Now in its third year, the Awards continue to grow. This year we held them at the Hilton London Bankside, with some of the industry's best, brightest and most accomplished individuals in attendance.
In its biggest incarnation yet, the Awards had 25 categories and hundreds of entries, making the shortlist process incredibly difficult, and the team was faced with some tough choices. Still, there can only be one winner so without further ado - we present the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019.
Digital Team of the Year
Good Energy
Digital Service Company of the Year
Godel Technologies Europe Ltd
Highly commended: Mastek
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
Good Energy
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
Future Workshops
Digital Transformation of the Year - Large
Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd
Digital Transformation of the Year - SME
Wonderful Creative Agency
Project Team of the Year
HSBC
Development Team of the Year
Senseon
Best Automation Project
DWP Digital
Highly commended: Puppet
Security Project of the Year
YUDU
Big Data / IoT Project of the Year
Homelync
Best Not-for-Profit Project
Staffordshire University
Best Public Sector Digital Project
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Best Small to Medium Digital Project
Highways England and CACI
Mobile Project of the Year
Barts Health NHS Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust
Highly commended: Moneysupermarket
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
Senseon
Data Analyst of the Year
Harry Knight - Good Energy
DevOps Leader of the Year
Adrian James - Worldline IT Services UK&I Ltd
Digital Ambassador of the Year
Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Digital Hero of the Year
Oladapo Adedeji - Barclays UK
Product Manager of the Year
Antonio Tella - TotallyMoney
Scrum Master of the Year
Robin Lewis - Somo
Young Digital Professional of the Year
Joe Peskett - Office for National Statistics
CDO of the Year
Dr Afzal Chaudhry - Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
