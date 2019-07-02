Microsoft releases the first Windows 10 19H2 build to Insiders on the Slow Ring

Microsoft has rolled out the first Windows 10 19H2 build, snappily named 18362.10000, to its Insiders on the 'Slow Ring'.

According to Microsoft, the new upgrade is unlike the previous full-blown feature upgrade for the operating system and will focus only on the performance improvements and quality enhancements.

"19H2 will include a scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements and will be delivered to customers running the May 2019 Update using servicing technology (like the monthly Cumulative Update process)," Microsoft's Dona Sarkar and Brandon LeBlanc wrote in a blog post.

According to Microsoft, 19H2 Build 18362.10000 comes with "two changes designed for OEMs" and doesn't contain anything visible to Insiders. The company will use this build to test its "process and servicing pipeline" for delivering updates to its customers.

In addition to the Insiders signed up with the Slow Ring, Windows 10 19H2 builds will also be delivered to Insiders via servicing as a Cumulative Update. The company has also announced to deliver Windows 10 19H2 as a Cumulative Update to Windows 10 users when it is ready for the public.

Some Insiders might not receive new features immediately, but Microsoft said that it would be using a Controlled Feature Rollout system to get better feedback from users.

Microsoft refrained from revealing any details about Windows 10 19H2 in the past months. In April, the confusion around the update increased as Microsoft started to roll out builds for Windows 10 20H1 without first testing 19H2. At that time, the officials just said that some features of 19H2 needed a longer testing lead time.

In a blog post, John Cable, Director of Programme Management for Windows Servicing and Delivery, provided a few more details about what 19H2 feature update will have. According to Cable, the company will use a new delivery fashion for this update, which will be "less disruptive" and will be faster in terms of rollout speed.

Microsoft has not yet revealed a firm release date for Windows 10 19H2, but said it expects 19H2 to be launched in September.

