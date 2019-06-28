Design guru Jony Ive to leave Apple

Apple's chief design officer Sir Jony Ive will leave the company later this year to start his own firm.

The new company, named LoveFrom, will be an independent design consultancy, with Apple as its first client.

London-born Ive's designs have been key to Apple's success and its status as a $1 trillion company. He was also a close creative collaborator with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Ive designed many iconic Apple products including the iMac in 1998, the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007, the MacBook Air in 2008, the iPad in 2010, the Apple Watch in 2015 and most recently AirPods in 2016. Apple CEO Tim Cook said his "role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated".

An article from the BBC on describes Jobs and Ives as "the Lennon and McCartney of Apple", and Steve Jobs once said: "If I had a spiritual partner at Apple, it's Jony".

In addition to his role at Apple, Ive is also currently chancellor of the Royal College of Art, where he succeeded James Dyson.

Ive has said in response to the announcement: "After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer.

"This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change".

Nevertheless, his departure comes at a time when iPhone sales have been falling, including a record drop in Apple's most recent quarter.

LoveFrom will be California-based "for now" and Ive will continue to work on Apple devices alongside "personal passions" including non-Apple projects.

"I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come," Ive said.