It's time we stopped basing tech events around alcohol

The partnership between journalism and alcohol is as old as the pubs on Fleet Street, and the tech press has been a keen participant in the tradition. But it's 2019, and way past time we stopped making alcohol the linchpin of our events.

Admittedly, I have a dog in this race - I have mostly abstained for the last few years because I have weak kidneys. But I'm one of a growing group of tech journalists and PRs who are absolutely sick of getting to an event only to find their options are beer, wine, or tap water. Sometimes not even the tap water.

For many of us, drinking alcohol doesn't constitute an activity in itself. We'd love to see tech events where we get to do something or go somewhere interesting (parks! Museums! Afternoon tea!), rather than just being plonked in a room in front of a bar and expected to have a good time.

I'm not saying no one should be allowed to drink in tech journalism anymore - there'd be mass resignations if that happened. But we need some consideration for those who aren't massive boozehounds, beer fans, or in possession of a fully-functioning liver. Those who have an early meeting, or a car outside, or don't fancy a skinful for the third event in a row. Those who are pregnant, on medication, or just - gasp! - don't want to drink.

It's incredible how much more consideration goes into having a variety of alcoholic drinks than a variety of drinks. Often, if you're not drinking, it's orange juice or nothing - and the juice is only there because they have it around as a mixer. Not because they actually foresaw people having drinks preferences.

What's even worse is that many - in fact, most - of these events provide tiny nibbles in place of actual food. Which means you're drinking on an empty stomach, and that always goes well.



If you're thinking "OK, but aren't there bigger issues in tech than this?", you're right, there are. Like harassment, which is massively exacerbated by - you guessed it - alcohol. A lot of men in tech, being human and all, are perfectly well behaved until they're hammered, at which point the hands come out. It wouldn't be the worst thing if some of those "not being funny, but" comments and oh-so-funny dancefloor gropes went away.

Reducing the focus on drinking would not only likely reduce harassment, it'd also ease the pressure on young, hopeful and trainee journalists. We've all felt the pressure not to "be boring" and abstain (there's a special place in hell for people who say things like this) and it can be very hard for someone trying to find their place in the industry to turn down not only drinks, but free drinks wielded by the PR for a big brand.

Honestly, having your tech event at a bar is obvious and boring. Considering a lot of these events are run by agencies, you'd hope for a little more creativity. Yes, many people enjoy a free beer at a product launch, but I reckon just as many don't particularly want to be drinking in the middle of a work day, while being talked at about processors.

By all means, have alcohol at your event if you want to. But like everything in tech, one choice doesn't fit all, and we're badly in need of some drink diversity.

