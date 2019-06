Google is beta-testing a new feature for its cloud storage service Drive, which will allow people with G Suite organisation accounts to save important 'non-Google' files on an offline version of the cloud service.

This new feature will mean that internet connection will no longer limit the use of stored files from non-Google applications on devices. The file formats mentioned by Google include PDF, image files, Microsoft Office documents and spreadsheets, and other non-Google files.

This facility has been available for native Google files such as Docs, Sheets and Slides for some time via an extension for the Chrome browser. The Drive File Stream application synchronises files and folders directly from the cloud to a local drive, and its capabilities have been extended to handle other files too. The app runs on Windows and Mac and its use is restricted to company and school accounts.

The G Suite Updates web page provides more information on the new addition to its free cloud storage service. Users can "access their important non-Google files in an offline setting, like when they're travelling or when there's poor internet connectivity," the company explains.

Beta-testing is by invite only. Admins with G Suite organisation accounts can apply for the Google Drive Offline for Binary Content Beta. Details of the full release of Google Drive Offline and a possible release data are yet to be disclosed. The feature is not currently supported in ChromeOS, but Google says it's "working on bringing these offline capabilities to ChromeOS in the future."

Eligible administrators can enable the offline option in their Drive or Docs settings before signing into their G-Suite account. They can then select non-Google files for offline availability in the Drive File Stream application.