Computing analyses the top earning IT roles in the UK - does your role make the cut?

CIOs are paid the highest figures among technology roles, which reflects their overall responsibility for the function.

Computing recently reported that CIOs are paid £124,000 per year on average.

But there are a myriad other roles in IT, from junior system administrators right through to chief architects.

But which roles pay the most? Computing spoke to recruitment specialists Michael Page to find out.

Generally there are three bands of salary ranges. London, the Home Counties and the rest of the UK, in descending order of average salary levels.

"Outside that, there are few variations for salaries between, say, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol. Any major varaiations are often driven by outliers," said Doug Rode, Senior MD at Michael Page.

10. Project Manager

Project Managers earn an average of £55,000 in London, dropping to £45,000 everywhere else, making it one of the few roles not to command a premium in the Home Counties.

9. Business Systems Analyst

This role also earns an average of £55,000 in London, an average of £43,000 in the Home Counties, dropping to £40,000 in other regions.

8. Senior Project Manager

Senior Project Managers earn £60,000 in London on average, £55,000 in the Home Counties and £47,500 in other regions.

7. Data Engineer

Data Engineers also earn an average of £60,000 in London, but the role sees its average pay drop significantly in other areas, earning £40,000 in the Home Counties and £37,500 in other areas.

6. Senior .NET Developer

This role commands an average of £62,500 in London, dropping to £50,000 in the Home Counties and £45,000 in other regions.

5. Java Developer

Java Developers earn an average of £62,500 in London, but the remuneration drops significantly in other regions, earning £47,500 in the Home Counties and £43,750 elsewhere.

4. DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineers can expect £65,000 in London, but far less in other regions - with £42,500 the average pay in the Home Counties, dropping to £40,000 in other regions.

3. Senior Java Developer

This role commands an average of £70,000 in London, dropping to £57,500 in th Home Counties and £50,000 elsewhere.

2. Senior DevOps Engineer

Reflecting the popularity of DevOps today, this is the joint second highest of the tech earners outside of the CIO role. Senior DevOps Engineers are paid £70,000 on average in London, dropping to £52,500 in the Home Counties and £50,000 in other regions.

1. Solutions Architect

Sometimes known as the 'Chief Architect', this is the highest paid role in IT, outside the C-Site titles of CIO, CTO and CISO. They are paid an average of £77,500 in London, dropping to £62,500 in the Home Counties and £60,000 in other regions.

Computing will soon examine how salaries for these roles are changing over time.

Data supplied by Innovantage.

Computing Delta, a new market intelligence service for CIOs, offers a functional and salary benchmarking tool for subscribers.