Microsoft bars staff from using Slack, AWS and the Google Cloud

Microsoft has blacklisted Slack, the Google Cloud and even Microsoft's own GitHub Cloud, arguing that the popular tools do not provide adequate security.

"Slack Free, Slack Standard and Slack Plus versions do not provide required controls to properly protect Microsoft Intellectual Property (IP)," Microsoft told employees in a missive.

It added: "Existing users of these solutions should migrate chat history and files related to Microsoft business to Microsoft Teams, which offers the same features and integrated Office 365 apps, calling and meeting functionality."

AI & Machine Learning Live is returning to London on 3rd July 2019. Hear from the Met Office's Charles Ewen, AutoTrader lead data scientist Dr David Hoyle and the BBC's Noriko Matsuoka, among many others. Attendance is free to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are limited, so reserve yours now.

While it reluctantly admitted that Slack Enterprise Grid is acceptable in terms of security, the company would prefer staff to use Microsoft Teams rather than that what it terms "competitive software".

According to GeekWire, in addition to Slack, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange last week, valued at up to $20 billion, the other applications on the "discouraged" list include Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Docs, which "require a business justification".

In addition, Microsoft's own GitHub Cloud also makes the list, with the warning that it should not be used for anything confidential.

Also on the list is Grammarly, blacklisted because it can access content that ought to be protected and can even log keystrokes, as well as security software from Kaspersky.

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.