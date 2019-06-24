Less than two weeks left to enter the UK IT Awards 2019

A UK IT win is recognised across the country, and beyond

There are less than two weeks to go until entries close for the UK IT Industry Awards 2019 - the largest and most prestigious event in the IT calendar.

With dozens of categories covering a broad range of projects, teams, individuals and organisations, there truly is something for everyone.

Enter now

A win at the UK IT Awards, presented by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, is a prize to be truly proud of, showing that you or your company has what it takes to stand on a national, or even international, stage, and win against the best and brightest.

Past winners have said that a UK IT win shows they have the right to compete against global companies, and called it "a humbling experience."

New categories in 2019 include Inspirational Individual of the Year, Sustainable Organisation of the Year and Diversity Inclusion Project of the Year, as well as long-standing favourites like Vendor of the Year, Emerging Technology of the Year and the coveted CIO of the Year.

The 2018 CIO of the Year, Ian Penny of Hiscox, said, "The breadth and depth of talent amongst the finalists shows the strength of the UK IT industry, and being recognised by my peers is an incredible outcome."

Entries this year close on the 5th July, with a shortlist announced in mid-August. Following a judging day at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in September, we will announce our 2019 winners at the event itself on the 13th November, in Battersea Events Arena, London.

More than 1,500 IT professionals attended last year, making the Awards one of the industry's best nights of the year for networking. Check out our galleries of attendees and winners - can you spot yourself?

You need to be in it to win it, so don't delay - enter before the 5th July, and remember to make your entry stand out!