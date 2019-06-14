Dropbox adds new integration features after hiking prices by 20 per cent

Dropbox has overhauled the company's desktop and mobile apps, adding a series of new integration features. However, the company has also increased pricing at the same time.

Dropbox will now integration with cloud services like Google's G Suite and Microsoft Office, as well as the popular Slack collaboration tool. The company has also made it easier to integration content from Dropbox into video conferencing.

Cloud & Infrastructure Live 2019 returns to London on 19th September 2019. Learn about the latest technologies in cloud, how to keep one step ahead of the regulators, and network with an audience of IT leaders and senior IT pros. The event will include keynotes, panel discussions, case studies, and strategic and technical streams. Best of all, the event is FREE to qualifying attendees. Secure your place now.

Attending Cloud & Infrastructure Live 2019 already? Why not enter the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards that will be celebrated in the evening, too?

There are a number of other tweaks as well, along with a redesigned user interface. The redesign, the company claims, is intended to make Dropbox more of a 'collaboration' platform for business, rather than just a convenient place to dump documents and other files.

"It's a single workspace to organize your content, connect your tools, and bring everyone together, wherever you are," the company claimed.

For heavy Dropbox users then this shift might be welcome. However, it will come at a cost. To get the most out of the new features will require a Dropbox Plus plan, which increased by more than 20 per cent, from £79 to £95.88 a year, when Dropbox upped its prices last month.

In compensation, Dropbox doubled the level of storage available on the Plus plan from 1TB to 2TB, although that's scant consolation given the cheap cost of storage these days.

For users on Professional and Business plans the pricing remains the same, but they will also get an extra terabyte or two added to their plan.

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.