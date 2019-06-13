Huawei files applications to trademark its mobile OS 'Hongmeng' in several countries

Huawei has filed applications to trademark its mobile OS 'Hongmeng' in several countries

Huawei has reportedly filed applications in several countries to trademark the name of its 'Hongmeng' mobile operating system.

So far, the company has applied in at least nine countries, including Canada, Cambodia, South Korea, New Zealand and Peru, as well as European region, according to Reuters.

The news agency said its claims are based on data obtained from the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

In Peru, the trademark application was filed with the National Institute for the Defence of Free Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi) on 27th May. The agency has sought additional details from the company about its mobile operating system.

Applications with European Union Intellectual Property Office and South Korean Intellectual Property agency were filed earlier, on 14th May.

In China, Huawei had reportedly applied to the intellectual property administration in August last year, and received an affirmation last month.

The WIPO data also suggests that Huawei wants to use its 'Hongmeng' operating system in a variety of gadgets ranging from smartphones and portable computers or car televisions and robots.

The move to launch its own mobile operating system comes following the US government's last month's decision that included the Chinese company in the "Entity List" and barred it from doing business with American firms without prior government approval.

Following the decision, Google announced that it was cutting off Huawei from its Android updates, although that decision was postponed for three months after US Commerce Department granted the Chinese firm a temporary general license to update its existing devices.

Huawei's smartphones currently use Google's Android operating system. Earlier, the company had stated that it was in no hurry to roll out its own mobile operating system. But, now it appears that Huawei is slowly moving ahead with its back-up plan to launch a mobile operating system in case US government decides to permanently cut off its devices from US-made software.

Earlier this week, Huawei reportedly started inviting Google Play Store developers to add their new apps on Huawei's AppGallery app store.

Huawei has also reportedly objected to the US ban through an ex parte letter to the US Federal Communications Commission, as well as commencing legal action in the US, claiming President Trump's action is unconstitutional.

In the letter to the FCC, the company objected to being banned on the grounds of national security threats. The memo also added that such a ban could cause the US to "violate its international trade obligations."

