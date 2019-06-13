UK tech visa applications continue to rise, according to Tech Nation

Applications for UK technology visas has grown by 45 per cent over the past year, despite uncertainty around Brexit.

That's according to industry body Tech Nation, which has published research for the fifth year indicating a continued rise in applications for the visa.

It shows that the majority of these applications came from technology professionals living in India and the US. Other countries around the top of the list in terms of numbers of applications include Nigeria, Russia, Canada, Australia, China and South Africa.

Candidates are applying for a range of different jobs in the UK tech sector, including software engineers and business developers in software development, AI & machine learning, FinTech and enterprise and cloud sectors.

AI & Machine Learning Live is returning to London on 3rd July 2019. Hear from the Met Office's Charles Ewen, AutoTrader lead data scientist Dr David Hoyle and the BBC's Noriko Matsuoka, among many others. Attendance is free to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are limited, so reserve yours now.

"The UK continues to attract talent from all around the world. This is thanks to our world-leading academic institutions, strong access to finance and long-standing reputation for innovation," said Margot James MP, minister for digital and the creative industries.

She continued: "Following the publication of the Immigration White Paper, the Home Office has also launched the new Startup and Innovator routes as part of Tier 1 to attract the brightest tech entrepreneurs. We are determined to ensure the tech sector has access to the talent that it needs."

Launched by the government in 2014, the visa is intended to attract the top talent from around the globe to work in the UK's digital technology sector.

However, the number of applicants remains in the hundreds, rather than the thousands. According to Tech Nation between 2018-2019, a total of 650 applications were received, up from 450 in 2017-2018.

Tech Nation, which is one of five designated bodies that endorse applicants, received roughly half of all the Tier 1 Exceptional Talent Visa's applications and exceeded its allocation of 200 endorsements by 63 per cent.

Caroline Nokes MP, minister of state for immigration, said: "I am encouraged to see that there has been an increase in the number of visas issued to people investing in the UK and choosing to start a business here.

"We announced the new Start-up and Innovator visa to enhance the UK's visa offer to leading international talent and I am determined to see this continue as we leave the EU and introduce a skills-based immigration system.

"I am spending this year speaking with businesses and communities, including the tech sector, about our plans for a system that focuses not on where someone is from but on the skills and talents they can bring to our country."

Matt Jeffs-Watts, head of visas at Tech Nation, added: "The UK tech sector is an incredibly attractive place to work, with its unparalleled connectivity, access to exceptional talent, and significant levels of innovation and investment.

"This view is evidenced by the overwhelming enthusiasm from Tier 1 Exceptional Talent applicants wishing to enter the UK tech sector. It is this level of talent and skill that will help in the UK keeping its position at the forefront of the global digital economy."

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.