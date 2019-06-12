RAMBleed side channel attack uses Rowhammer to steal sensitive data from computer memory

RAMBleed is a side-channel attack that enables an attacker to read out physical memory belonging to other processes

A group of security researchers have unveiled a new attack, dubbed RAMBleed, which uses Rowhammer to extract confidential data stored in a computer's memory.

The researchers claimed that they have successfully used this new variation of the Rowhammer attack to obtain a signing key from an OpenSSH server using normal user privileges, enabling information to be taken from targeted devices.

Previous Rowhammer attacks required the attackers to acquire elevated privileges in order to manipulate data.

"RAMBleed is a side-channel attack that enables an attacker to read out physical memory belonging to other processes," the researchers explain on rambleed.com.

"The implications of violating arbitrary privilege boundaries are numerous, and vary in severity based on the other software running on the target machine. As an example, in our paper we demonstrate an attack against OpenSSH in which we use RAMBleed to leak a 2048 bit RSA key. However, RAMBleed can be used for reading other data as well."

'Rowhammer' refers to a class of exploits that abuse a design defect in modern random access memory (RAM).

In memory, data is stored inside storage cells, which are arranged in rows to create a grid of cells. In 2014, researchers found that when someone tries to read data stored in one particular row over and over again, an electrical charge is generated, which can be used to modify the data stored in neighbouring memory rows. With repeated read operations (called row hammering), stored data can be corrupted or manipulated in malicious ways.

In recent years, researchers have tried to expand the exploitation scenarios of the Rowhammer effect to show that this attack can be carried out in a variety of ways to alter data stored in DDR3- and DDR4-standard memory, to carry out attack via the web, to hijack Linux-based virtual machines in cloud environments, and to carry out a variety of other malicious things in computer systems.

In the current study, the research team demonstrated an attack on Linux machines. They did so by first abusing the Linux buddy allocator to get access to consecutive memory pages.

They then searched and recorded the bits that could be flipped using Rowhammer. Using what they called the 'Frame Feng Shui' technique, they exploited the predictability of the physical memory allocator to move the memory page in the preferred physical location.

Finally, RAMBleed technique was employed to extract the memory bits from a targeted computer.

According to the researchers, RAMBleed can circumvent existing software mitigations, memory partitioning schemes and software-based integrity checks.

Hardware-based measures might help to mitigate the risk, although one proposed technique, called probabilistic adjacent row activation (PARA), offers only a probabilistic security guarantee.

Researchers say they have demonstrated RAMBleed on devices with DDR3 chips, and Rowhammer's bit flipping on DDR4 components.

The detailed findings of the research are explained in the paper entitled "RAMBleed: Reading Bits in Memory Without Accessing Them".

