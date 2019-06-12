Digital transformation driving record increases in IT investment, according to Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey

Organisations are looking to digital transformation in order to build new products and services

Forty-four per cent of organisations expect to fundamentally change their product or service offerings over the next three years via digital transformation projects.

As a result, IT budgets are increasing at their fastest rate for 15 years with investments focused on security, big data, artificial intelligence and automation, as well as digital transformation. And CIOs across the world - including in Europe - expect budgets to continue increasing next year.

However, the IT skills gap has also continued to widen at the same time, with half of the technology leaders surveyed expecting to increase their IT headcount this year and next.

They are just some of the findings from the 2019 Harvey Nash-KPMG CIO Survey.

One of the key highlights of the Survey is the finding that IT skills shortages are more acute than ever, with budgets and head counts expected to increase across the world over the next year in half of all organisations.

The skills shortage is most acute in the most demanding areas, namely, big data and analytics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, enterprise architecture and among business analysts. And the sector that is struggling the most to keep up is government, which is least able to compete for talent.

Key board priorities after digital transformation, according to the Harvey Nash/KPMG survey, are automation, with budgets up by 17 per cent and security, where budgets have been increased by 14 per cent over the past year.

Indeed, security is now cited as a board priority by 56 per cent of CIOs and the Survey also provides evidence that the weight of increased investment in IT security in recent years is starting to bear fruit.

"Our research suggests that major cyber attacks are flattening out year-on-year and technology leaders fell better able to deal with cyber onslaughts than before," claims the research, although it will take a few years before we know whether cyber security has reached an inflection point.

"What we do know, however, is that the prevalence of cyber crime remains high, whether officially reported or not."

Indeed, one third of CIOs in the Survey admit that their organisation experienced a major cyber attack in the past two years, but this figure has been more-or-less flat since 2017.

As a result of the investment in digital transformation, adoption of cloud computing is well advanced across the world, the Survey suggests.

Forty-four per cent of CIOs claim that their organisation has adopted cloud on a significant scale, with a further 33 per cent admitting small-scale deployments. Only 13 per cent are not dabbling in cloud at all.

There is also a high expectation that the combination of artificial intelligence, robotics and automation will make millions of jobs redundant. One-third of CIOs in organisations in Europe expect 20 per cent of roles to be replaced over the next five years alone. However, more than two-thirds of the CIOs surveyed also expect to see new roles arising to compensate for the lost jobs.

To register for a copy of the report, click here

