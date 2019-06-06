Kelkoo contacts US antitrust authorities over Google

Google is in the cross-hairs of regulators in the US

British ecommerce search engine Kelkoo has contacted antitrust regulators in the US over Google's increasing market dominance.

According to Reuters, the price comparison site made the move because it believes that European rules to ensure fair competition aren't as effective as they should be.

Kelkoo and many other technology companies have accused the internet search giant of unfair practices over the way in which it promotes its products and services.

In March, the firm became the fourth biggest net contributor to the EU budget having been slapped with nearly €9 billion in fines over the past two years.

Computing and CRN have united to present the Women in Tech Festival UK 2019, on 17 September in London.

The event will celebrate successful women in the IT industry, enabling attendes to hear about, and to share, personal experiences of professional journeys and challenges.

Whether you're the ‘Next Generation', an ‘Inspirational Leader', or an ‘Innovator of Tech' this event will offer inspiration on not only how to improve yourself, but how to help others too. The event is FREE for qualifying IT pros, but places will go fast

That includes the €1.49bn fine it received from the EU for anti-competitive conduct through AdSense.

An investigation concluded that Google had abused its market dominance for a decade after it prevented other companies from competing in the online search advertising intermediation sector.

"The Commission found that Google's conduct harmed competition and consumers, and stifled innovation," said the commission in March.

"Google's rivals were unable to grow and offer alternative online search advertising intermediation services to those of Google.

But despite the fact that Google has faced heavy fines from European lawmakers, Kelkoo has suggested that more needs to be done.

In an interview with Reuters, Kelkoo CEO Richard Stables said his company is unable to compete on "equal terms" due to the way Google lists its product listing ads (PLA) compared to comparison listing ads (CLA).

He said: "She (Vestager) has got the remedy wrong. Google's current compliance mechanism is failing the shopping market. Google is restricting visibility to users in order to continue benefiting from its PLA abuse."

Stables confirmed that Kelkoo has had conversations with US antitrust regulators in a bid to tackle this problem. He added: "We spoke to the Federal Trade Commission four months ago. We are prepared to go to the Department of Justice."

Delta is a new market intelligence service from Computing to help CIOs and other IT decision makers make smarter purchasing decisions - decisions informed by the knowledge and experience of other CIOs and IT decision makers.

Delta is free from vendor sponsorship or influence of any kind, and is guided by a steering committee of well-known CIOs, such as Charles Ewen, Christina Scott, Steve Capper and Laura Meyer.

Ten crucial technology areas are already covered at launch, with more data appearing and more areas being covered every week. Sign-up here for your free trial of the Computing Delta website.